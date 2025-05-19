Breaking Down the Broncos Roster: Running Back
As the Denver Broncos march through the offseason training program, they'll evaluate every aspect of their roster. This is where the Broncos start to put their pieces together and figure out where each player stands on the 53-man roster.
Of course, some Broncos are in a spot where they're guaranteed to make it. It could be because of a draft pedigree, contract, or how well they played last season.
As we break down the roster, position by position, in preparation for a 53-man roster projection, we come to the running back position. Running back may be one of the Broncos' more questionable positions because multiple spots are open.
Let’s examine each player, starting with the only running back guaranteed to make the roster.
RJ Harvey
With the Broncos investing the 60th overall pick on Harvey, he's guaranteed to make the roster. The Broncos need to add more explosive plays out of the backfield, especially in their running game, which is a large part of Harvey’s game. His explosive ability is due to his elite vision and the speed with which he plays.
Despite being guaranteed to make the roster, Harvey must show progress as a receiver and pass protector throughout the offseason. Those two areas could see him limited as a first and second-down runner.
To be utilized fully on third down, Harvey needs to offer up receiving and pass protection ability; otherwise, the offense becomes predictable. The Broncos have the pieces in place for Harvey to be a great player, but the onus is on him to take advantage of his opportunity and show he can be what the Broncos believe he can be.
Roster Chances: 100%
Audric Estime
There is no other power back on the Broncos roster, which gives Estime a great shot at making the roster. The only reason he isn’t at 100% is because of the possibility of the Broncos adding a veteran back through a free-agent signing or a trade. Being a 2024 fifth-rounder, Estime wasn’t a high enough draft pick to guarantee him a roster spot.
Estime has the power to be the short-yardage back Sean Payton loves to have in his arsenal. Estime became that player to close the season and did well in that role.
What held him back for most of the season was how he started, with two fumbles on nine carries, which was followed by an injury. Turning 21 years old in September, Estime still has plenty of potential to become a quality runner, but he'll need to step up as a receiver and pass protector so he isn’t one-dimensional as a player.
Roster Chances: 90%
Jaleel McLaughlin
Payton has liked McLaughlin since he joined the Broncos as an undrafted free agent. McLaughlin is probably the most at risk of losing a roster spot, and there are areas he has to develop as he enters Year 3. However, he started doing well to close out the season as the Broncos settled on how to use him, which was as a slasher back.
The slasher back is a guy who makes one cut and gets upfield quickly. They typically have more size than McLaughlin brings, but he has had the most success rushing the ball in that role. The other backs could also look to fill it, and the guys behind McLaughlin could add more in different aspects of the offense.
Roster Chances: 75%
Tyler Badie
Badie is another slasher back, and he had that great game in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he was sidelined for the season in the following game with a scary back injury, which casts doubt on him for 2025. Injuries have been an issue for Badie for two years in a row, as he lost a roster spot in the 2023 preseason after suffering an injury.
McLaughlin has the edge over Badie right now, but the latter could come in and take it away. Badie has shown more as a blocker and receiver than McLaughlin, which would be how to take over the No. 3 slasher spot. How Badie returns from the back injury is an unknown variable in the upcoming battle between the two running backs.
Roster Chances: 40%
Blake Watson
Watson's chances are slim because of the type of back he is. He's explosive and works best in space. While he has good receiving ability, Watson has issues as a runner, and Harvey is a significantly better version, outside of the receiving ability.
What Watson brings as a receiver is why his chances aren’t at zero. Payton could keep Watson as a fourth running back and situational player if no one else steps up. Even then, he wouldn’t see the field much, and if he doesn’t develop as a pass protector, he likely wouldn’t have a role as a third-down back either.
Roster Chances: 5%
The Takeaway
The Broncos have the three primary roles that Payton loves to have filled. Harvey gives them the explosive back, Estime is the power, with McLaughlin and Badie competing for the slasher back.
