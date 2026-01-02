Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin has worked his way out of Sean Payton's doghouse, where he began the season, and is moving in the direction of his head coach's proverbial penthouse, where he could end the season.

Payton discussed McLaughlin's function in Denver's ever-changing backfield, affirming the third-year pro will have an "important" -- and perhaps bigger -- job with the NFL playoffs drawing closer.

“A lot of it is how the game unfolds," Payton told reporters on Wednesday. "You guys know his story. He’s the first one here. He’s focused. He’s excited. We chatted a little bit ago. Deceptively, he’s a strong runner. He’ll have an important role.”

McLaughlin's 2025 campaign got off to a tenuous start as he was made a healthy scratch until Week 6. To his credit, he's since overtaken Tyler Badie for RB2 duties behind rookie RJ Harvey, due in part to the Broncos losing leading rusher J.K. Dobbins to a foot injury in Week 10.

McLaughlin has handled at least five carries in all but two appearances, and recorded season-highs in totes (7) and rushing yards (40) amid Denver's Christmas night victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, despite playing only 12 offensive snaps.

Averaging a healthy 4.7 yards per attempt -- just shy of Dobbins' 5.0 mark -- McLaughlin could see more time on the field Sunday as the Broncos look to clinch the AFC's No. 1 seed with a victory against the Los Angeles Chargers, especially if they jump out to a commanding lead and opt to rest Harvey.

Lombardi Aiming to Improve Run Game

The Broncos' rushing attack has been a mixed bag in 2025. It was good, if not great, with Dobbins in the fold, but it's been ... less than ... without the veteran workhorse. Harvey has shown flashes, admirably filling the void, though his 3.9 YPC average on 131 carries leaves a bit to be desired.

McLaughlin, as Payton admitted, is beholden to game flow. His sample size is growing, but not yet large enough to rest any laurels. Badie, largely because of McLaughlin, has been relegated to a scant third-down role.

Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi makes no bones that Denver's run game remains a work in progress -- emphasis on "progress," however.

"There have been some key moments where it’s been good," Lombardi told the media on Thursday. "Always striving to be more consistent, more explosive. Think [RB] RJ [Harvey] is coming along in that way. I think [RB] Jaleel [McLaughlin] has been running the ball well. He’s had some big runs for us. Always something we’re looking to improve on, but we’re confident right now.”