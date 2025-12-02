On Tuesday, the Denver Broncos signed veteran wide receiver Elijah Moore to the practice squad. The other shoe has dropped, so to speak, as the Broncos released wide receiver Kyrese Rowan in the corresponding roster move, as reported by The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson.

The Broncos were rumored to be in the wide receiver market ahead of the NFL trade deadline last month, but no deals materialized. The Broncos did make a move at wide receiver, signing Lil'Jordan Humphrey off the New York Giants' practice squad, and releasing Trent Sherfield from the 53-man roster.

Meanwhile, the Broncos' top four wide receivers on gameday have been consistent. Led by team captain Courtland Sutton, the group also includes Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims Jr., and the rookie Pat Bryant.

If anything, the Broncos' receiving corps has lacked an explosive element, though Franklin and Mims certainly aren't short on speed. However, the Broncos haven't been able to capitalize much on stretching the field, which could be why Moore was brought in.

Moore reportedly ran a 4.35 40-yard dash at his pro day at Ole Miss in 2021. The New York Jets selected him in the second round. He was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2023, where he played two seasons before signing a one-year free-agent contract with the Buffalo Bills this past spring.

Some in the local media have theorized that Moore was brought to Denver as insurance for Marvin Mims Jr. Mims missed Weeks 9 and 10 with a concussion. His absence was felt the strongest on special teams, as the Broncos' return game suffered without their All-Pro.

Time will tell how much the Broncos plan to involve Moore. But it's an unfortunate development for Rowan.

Rowan's Path to Denver

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Kyrese Rowan (39) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Going undrafted out of Utah State earlier this year, Rowan competed hard in training camp and the preseason. Entering the preseason games in the fourth quarter made it hard for him to make an impact, but in the finale, he played much earlier in the game and finished with four receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Rowan was waived in the final roster cut-downs, but re-signed to the practice squad, where he has competed throughout the regular season. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound receiver played three years at Utah State before entering the NFL, posting 44 receptions for 526 yards and three touchdowns as a senior.

Practice Squad WRs

With Moore's arrival, the Broncos will maintain three receivers on the practice squad, including Michael Bandy and A.T. Perry. Bandy has been elevated to the gameday roster this season, and even temporarily signed to the 53-man roster while Mims was out.

Perry, meanwhile, has yet to make the 53-man roster, nor be elevated for a regular-season g ame since joining the Broncos' practice squad in October of last season. Fans have remained intrigued in the 6-foot-5, 205-pound wideout due to his draft pedigree as a New Orleans Saints sixth-round pick and his rookie contributions in 2023.

Will we ever see Perry on an actual field of play in the Orange and Blue? That was supposed to happen, at the very least, in the preseason this past summer, but an offseason injury sidelined him throughout July and August.

However, the Broncos are keeping Perry around for a reason. Time will tell.

For now, though, we welcome Moore to the Mile High City, and bid adieu to Rowan.

