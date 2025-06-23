Breaking Down the Broncos Roster: Interior O-Line
The Denver Broncos have a good group of starters on the offensive line, but their interior depth is a weak spot. The Broncos have one of the NFL's best players at his position among the three starters, but the other two have a future that's in question.
The questionable depth on the interior is fortunately boosted by the capability of Broncos offensive tackle Alex Palczewski. We're just scratching the surface on the subject, so as we continue to break down each position, it's time to dive into the Broncos' interior offensive line.
Quinn Meinerz
The Broncos' star on their offensive line is Meinerz, who they rewarded with a large contract less than a year ago. He is a stalwart on the offensive line and obviously won’t be going anywhere.
Roster Chances: 100%
Ben Powers
While Powers has yet to live up to the contract he signed in 2023, he's guaranteed to make the roster this year because of it. However, if he continues to underplay, the Broncos could look for a new left guard next offseason.
Don't get me wrong; Powers has been a solid guard, but he hasn't played up to his contract. When you are a high-paid veteran, if you don’t deliver on a level commensurate with the money you're making, you eventually get cut.
It won’t happen this year, but next year is a different story.
Roster Chances: 100%
Luke Wattenberg
The Broncos got solid play out of Wattenberg in his first year as a full-time starter. However, the Broncos need to see improvement from him as he enters a contract year.
Denver may be unable to re-sign Wattenberg due to the financial investment already made in the offensive line, but the team could cut Powers and shift the money to the center if he steps up. If the Broncos decide to let Wattenberg walk, they still have an interest in him turning a corner and garnering a big contract from another team to help with the compensatory pick formula.
Whatever the case, Wattenberg is clearly the starting center for this season.
Roster Chances: 100%
Alex Forsyth
There's a good chance the Broncos keep Forsyth around as Wattenberg's backup, and with eyes on him to be the starter next season. However, the development of some new additions to the team have the potential to push Forsyth off the roster.
Forsyth still has a better chance than not to make the roster, but the fact that his time as a starter wasn’t great leaves a decent opening for him to be overtaken.
Roster Chances: 75%
Nick Gargiulo
Gargiulo is one of those players who, if he shows the proper development, has a chance to push Forsyth off the roster. Gargiulo still has three years left on his rookie contract, so he could push to be a starter next year.
Denver has two years of cost control if Gargiulo were to become the 2026 starter, while Forsyth would be in a contract year. This helps open up the door somewhat for Gargiulo. However, he's more likely to make the practice squad this season.
Roster Chances: 25%
Clay Webb
Webb had a high draft grade, but went undrafted due to now-resolved off-the-field issues. Many felt Webb was a fourth or fifth-round talent, and he put on a good show at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.
He has the versatility to play center or guard and is the biggest threat to pushing Forsyth off the roster. Webb has a better chance to make it over Gargiulo, despite the former being an undrafted rookie, while the latter was a 2024 seventh-round pick.
Roster Chances: 50%
Calvin Throckmorton
Throckmorton is a guard-only player and lacks the versatility to do more, which hurts his chances. Payton values versatility. However, Throckmorton offers enough versatility to play either side of the line, which still gives him an even shot at making it as a pure backup guard.
Roster Chances: 50%
Will Sherman
The Broncos' running scheme isn't the best fit for Sherman, and while he started last preseason off strong, it quickly fell apart for him. He's another pure guard who can play either side of the line, and that hurts his chances of making it.
Roster Chances: 25%
Joe Michalski
The undrafted rookie is a center who can play guard, but he doesn’t seem to have the requisite measurements for it. However, he's a smart player, and football IQ at center can help overcome other shortcomings.
It would be surprising to see Michalski make the roster this year, but he has a solid shot at making the practice squad.
Roster Chances: 1%