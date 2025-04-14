Broncos RB Options in Each Round of the NFL Draft
The worst-kept secret in the NFL is the Denver Broncos' need for a running back. After a poor collective showing from the running back corps in 2024, the Broncos allowed their starter, Javonte Williams, to depart in free agency, compounding the need to improve there this offseason.
Broncos GM George Paton has already stated publicly that they'll draft a running back, but the question is, where? Which round?
As many as 20 (or more) backs could be drafted this year. There's talent from the top to the bottom of the draft class.
Here are the best running back options in each round of the 2025 NFL draft. But keep in mind that the Broncos don't have a fifth or seventh-round draft pick currently.
Round 1
- Ashton Jeanty | Boise State
- Omarion Hampton | North Carolina
Jeanty isn't expected to make it out of the top 15, and there's a slight chance Hampton might not either. However, most draftniks expect Hampton to be there for the Broncos at No. 20.
Whether Sean Payton falls in love with Hampton is another question. But he would give the Broncos a bonafide bell-cow type running back, even though Payton hasn't traditionally stuck to a single ball-carrier, and upgrade the room tremendously.
Round 2
- TreVeyon Henderson | Ohio State
- Quinshon Judkins | Ohio State
- Kaleb Johnson | Iowa
Many Broncos fans covet Henderson, and were it not for injury concerns, he'd be listed in the Round 1 category. If Payton wants to hold out for a 'joker' type back — one who can create as a receiver out of the backfield — Henderson is the most plausible option.
If Henderson is more in the Alvin Kamara vein, Judkins and Johnson are both more on the Mark Ingram side of the coin. Both Judkins and Johnson would be that first and second-down between-the-tackles runner to punish defenses and wear them down.
Round 3
- Cam Skattebo | Arizona State
- Dylan Sampson | Tennessee
- DJ Giddens | Kansas State
Skattebo is another guy who could carry the load as a featured back in the NFL, but his pass-catching skills aren't developed. Sampson could also provide that RB1 upside, and projects more immediately as a 'joker' type for Payton.
Giddens is more of that power back — very useful and handy — and would compete with Audric Estime.
Round 4
- RJ Harvey | UCF
- Damien Martinez | Miami (FL)
- Bhayshul Tuten | Virginia Tech
- Devin Neal | Kansas
- Ollie Gordon II | Oklahoma State
For the Broncos' purposes, the most intriguing guys in this group are Harvey, Tuten, and Neal. Martinez could be interesting as well in a Payton offense, and Gordon would make for one heck of a fourth-round pick.
Round 5
- Jarquez Hunter | Auburn
- Jaydon Blue | Texas
- Brashard Smith | SMU
- Trevor Etienne | Georgia
Hunter stands out in this group and it wouldn't be a shock to see him go earlier than Round 5. He's a do-it-all running back that NFL draft media seems to be sleeping on.
Blue is a ridiculously fast back but he comes with buyer-beware fumbling issues. Smith is a very interesting back relative to Payton's wishlist, and Etienne would be solid value here.
Round 6
- Jordan James | Oregon
- Kyle Monangai | Rutgers
- Raheim Sanders | South Carolina
- Jo’quavious Marks | USC
- Kalel Mullings | Michigan
- Tahj Brooks | Texas Tech
The two standouts here are Marks and James. Marks will likely get drafted earlier than Round 6, while James played with Bo Nix at Oregon and met formally with the Broncos at the NFL Combine.
Round 7
- LeQuint Allen | Syracuse
- Donovan Edwards | Michigan
- Marcus Yarns | Delaware
All three of these backs could conceivably hear their names called before the final round of the draft. But Allen and Yarns stick out as guys who, once again, could check some of the boxes on Payton's wishlist, depending on how the board falls for the Broncos.
