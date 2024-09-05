3 Keys to a Broncos Victory Over Seahawks in Week 1
Denver, CO — The start of the 2024 regular season pits the Denver Broncos against a familiar NFC rival, the Seattle Seahawks, spelling no love lost between the two historic franchises. Week 1's matchup kicks off on Sunday, September 8, at Lumen Field, where the Broncos are heavy underdogs on the road.
This will be the second time in three seasons that both teams collide in the regular-season opener. The last time the Broncos played the Seahawks was Russell Wilson’s underwhelming return to Seattle in 2022, which resulted in a 17-16 loss for Denver.
Neither team earned a trip to the playoffs in 2023 as the Broncos posted an 8-9 record while the Seahawks finished 9-8. Both teams aim to alter their 2024 trajectory with Denver’s first-round rookie quarterback Bo Nix leading the offense as first-year head coach Mike Macdonald ushers Seattle into a new defensive era post-Pete Carroll.
If the Broncos expect to upset the Seahawks and The 12th Man, they must strictly adhere to these three keys to victory on the road.
Don’t Baby Bo or the Offense
Nix will become the first Broncos rookie quarterback to start Week 1 since John Elway in 1983. The No. 12 overall pick in this year's NFL draft earned the starting nod from Sean Payton after leading a successful training camp and capitalizing on a stellar preseason. Nix went 22-of-30 for 205 yards and two touchdowns in two games.
Although Sunday will truly be Nix’s first day on the job as a professional, it’s not his first time lacing up his cleats in the Pacific Northwest. He started his first three college football seasons at Auburn before transferring to Oregon for two more years, cementing his legitimacy as an experienced first-round prospect. Nix exited the college ranks with 15,351 passing yards and 113 touchdowns, with 26 career interceptions, boasting a 66.4 completion percentage in an NCAA-record 61 starts.
Since arriving in Denver, Nix has proven himself on the whiteboard and the practice field as the best man to run Payton’s demanding offense. Although a small sample size, it’d behoove Denver’s offense to remove any rookie handcuffs and let Nix manage pre-snap audibles and play alterations accordingly. His preparation and film study should aid the greenhorn in one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL, where we could see Denver’s offense use the silent or no-count snap.
Expect short to medium passes from the perimeter to the middle of the field via slot receivers like Marvin Mims Jr. and big-bodied tight ends Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich, and Donald Parnham Jr. I’d also expect running backs like Jaleel McLaughlin to be utilized in the passing game with screen passes to eliminate Seattle’s defensive aggression that will come from a variety of fronts.
Nix’s quick release, decision-making, and calm demeanor should assist the Broncos' offense in moving the chains and could result in big plays downfield to Courtland Sutton. It'll be a baptism by fire for Nix, the 13th quarterback to open a game for the Broncos.
Halt DL Leonard Williams
One of the most important offseason priorities for Seattle was re-signing Williams to a three-year, $64.5 million contract. The former No. 6 overall draft pick spent 4.5 seasons with the New York Jets before he was traded to the New York Giants in 2019. Williams was named to the NFL’s Top 100 Players from 2020-22, playing for ‘Big Blue’ before he was traded to the Seahawks in October 2023.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound defender nicknamed ‘Big Cat’ is as quick and agile as his feline alias suggests on the line of scrimmage. Williams’ unique combination of size and speed allows him to rotate from the interior of the D-line to the edge, making him a threat to the Broncos' rushing attack.
Denver’s offensive line will have its hands full combatting Williams, who will be observed in various positions among MacDonald’s 3-4 base defense. New Broncos starting center Luke Wattenberg and left guard Ben Powers could be tested by Seattle’s D-line and linebackers through a series of twists, stunts, and delayed blitz packages.
Double teams for the Broncos O-line will almost need to be exclusively used for Williams regardless of where the 30-year-old Pro Bowler lines up. Rarely does a first-team offensive line need to prioritize blocking a single player before scraping to the second level of defenders, but Williams’ ability to raise hell in the trenches commands the attention of all five players.
Williams finished the 2023 season playing in 18 games for both the Giants and Seahawks, recording 62 tackles (37 solo), 5.5 sacks, 16 QB hits, and 10 tackles for a loss. A healthy Broncos run game, effective or not, will be critical in deterring Williams from becoming a game wrecker in the trenches.
Payton vs. Macdonald: Poise & Patience Critical
Payton isn’t exactly known for being patient, and thankfully, neither is Broncos Country. Both play-caller and fan base completely recognize 2023's 8-9 finish as a failure because it meant the team missed the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season.
This Sunday in Seattle, Payton has an opportunity to begin righting the ship with a difficult victory on the road with his rookie quarterback. With all the excitement of the Nix era starting in Denver, it’s easy to overlook other aspects of the head coaching role.
Payton will need to contend with game and clock management, snap counts, injuries, adjustments, coaching challenges, rule changes, and many other challenges, which he’s dealt with since becoming a head coach in 2006. Meanwhile, Macdonald is looking to usher in a new chapter for the Seahawks.
Macdonald arrived in Seattle having spent two separate stints with the Baltimore Ravens, where he cut his teeth as an intern, assistant, linebackers and defensive backs coach, and finally, defensive coordinator. He also spent time at Michigan in 2021 as defensive coordinator. The fiery 37-year-old is an aggressive, defensive play-caller, and he's looking to overcome three consecutive years of poor run defense in Seattle.
Perhaps getting a Ravens-style defensive coach will translate to a new and nasty identity for the Seahawks, or at least that was the goal by making the hire. But implementing a base 3-4 defense and calling the defense is one thing; managing the football game and the team as a whole is a different task. Remember, Macdonald has never led a team as head coach at any level in his career, adding to the high-pressure stakes of this Sunday’s game.
While the Las Vegas wise guys may scoff at the notion, I fully expect Payton's team to be more prepared on the road than Macdonald's. This is where Sean should make his hay, period.
