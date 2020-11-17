The Denver Broncos are preparing to play without defensive end Shelby Harris for another week.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio revealed Monday that Harris "probably won't" be cleared from the reserve/COVID-19 list in time for Sunday's home game against the Miami Dolphins.

“Shelby probably won’t be able to play this week just because when you do test positive there is ‘X’ amount of days you have to be out of action starting from when the positive test started," Fangio told reporters Monday. "I don’t think he’ll be able to make it this week as it looks right now.”

What's next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Sidelined Week 8 as a precaution, Harris, 29, officially tested positive for the virus last Wednesday and, although asymptomatic, was expected to miss about 10 days. He began self-quarantining out of respect for his teammates and their families, missing the Broncos' loss to Atlanta and blowout defeat in Las Vegas.

Harris' absence was felt against the Raiders. Denver's defense registered no sacks or hits on quarterback Derek Carr, who managed his squad to an easy 37-12 victory, while star running back Josh Jacobs and former Broncos RB Devontae Booker combined for 193 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

The Broncos weren't just down Harris, of course, but also starting nose tackle Mike Purcell and DE Jurrell Casey, both of whom are on season-ending injured reserve. Their once-stout rushing defense ... poof. Gone.

“There’s no doubt that Mike’s a very good player and we miss him, but he’s not coming back this year and we’re going to have to figure out a way to consistently play the run better," Fangio said Monday. "I thought we at times yesterday played it pretty good but then in that fourth quarter we didn’t, obviously. Mike would be a great help but he’s not coming back—as [DL] Jurrell [Casey] would be too and Shelby now will probably miss another game too. So, the guys we’ve got playing in there are capable, we’ve just got to play better.”

Sophomore third-round pick Dre'Mont Jones and 2017 second-rounder DeMarcus Walker will continue soaking up reps for as long as Harris remains out. The Broncos are also getting contributions from veteran DeShawn Williams and rookie McTelvin Agim.

Harris, slated for unrestricted free agency in 2021, has tallied 23 tackles (15 solo), a team-leading six pass deflections, and 2.5 sacks across seven games — or 293 defensive snaps (52.60%).

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL and @MileHighHuddle