Here's Why the Broncos Could Draft Multiple RBs
The Denver Broncos need running back help, as it's one of the most apparent needs remaining on the roster. The Broncos have said they'll draft a running back, but they should actually add two backs through the draft and then a third rookie from the college free-agent ranks.
Denver's running back room could use that much help and competition. Sean Payton wants to see what the guys on the roster can show in their upcoming mini-camp right before the draft, but that only offers so much insight.
The Broncos have to review what the current running back stable showed last year. It was one of the most inconsistent and worst running back rooms in the NFL last year before Denver lost Javonte Williams in free agency. Only four running backs are currently under contract with the Broncos, and none of them should have a cemented role for the 2025 season.
Jaleel McLaughlin is the top running back in the room, but he hasn’t shown growth in key areas over his two seasons. This is likely the make-or-break year for him in training camp. McLaughlin was good at the end of the season, which gave him some additional rope.
Then Denver has Audric Estime and Tyler Badie. Badie was injured in a game where he was having a promising showing. It was a small sample size, but that back injury took him out for the rest of the season, and it still gives pause to his usage for 2025.
As for Estime, a 2024 fifth-round pick, he started terribly with two fumbles on nine carries. After that, he didn’t fumble on 67 carries, which saw him pick up 254 yards and two touchdowns (3.8 avg). Being a fifth-round pick doesn’t guarantee him a roster spot, and the Broncos' focus, if you look at their visits with running backs, is to upgrade his role specifically.
The final running back is Blake Watson, an undrafted free agent last year. He saw action in two games and had four carries for 10 yards. The Broncos can look to upgrade this roster spot.
So, why two drafted running backs and an undrafted free agent? This is one of the best running back classes since the 2000 draft. There is going to be solid talent that falls down the board and even out of the draft. Denver should try to capitalize on that.
The Broncos can use competition for each spot to either upgrade over who they currently have on the roster or to push their current backs into growing as players. The Broncos don’t have a pass protector among their current backs and are lacking a receiving threat, so they should look for backs who can do more than one thing for the offense, unlike the guys in their current stable.
Estime is a short-yardage, between-the-tackles back who struggles in pass protection and as a receiver. McLaughlin is an explosive runner outside the tackles, but a third-down usage isn’t there.
Badie can run inside and out and catch, but blocking isn’t there, and again, the back injury gives major pause. Watson has ball security concerns dating back to college and struggles as a runner, but he's a solid receiving back.
Bottom Line
Given how much the Broncos can use at the back, they should look to add multiple rookies. It's one of the easiest positions to transition to the NFL, and the Broncos have to get a ground game going consistently to help complement Bo Nix and bring balance to the offense.
The Broncos should take a chance on multiple rookies because they need that competition, and when it comes to building the 53-man roster, keep the four best of the bunch.