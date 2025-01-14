Broncos Sign 13 Players to Future Contracts
The Denver Broncos inked 13 players to reserve/future contracts following its season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round.
Putting pen to paper Monday were offensive guards Nick Gargiulo, Calvin Throckmorton and Will Sherman, tight end Thomas Yassmin, wide receiver A.T. Perry, defensive lineman Matt Henningsen, nose tackle Jordan Miller, outside linebacker Andrew Farmer, inside linebacker K.J. Cloyd, cornerbacks Reese Taylor and Quinton Newsome, and defensive backs Keidron Smith and Tanner McCalister.
Each signee ended the 2024 campaign on Denver's practice squad.
McCalister, who also landed a reserve deal last January, appeared in three games for the Broncos primarily as a special-teamer. Smith played in nine games, logging seven combined tackles. Throckmorton was up for two games; Taylor for one.
All 13 players will be part of the Broncos' 90-man offseason roster as it takes shape in the months ahead.
