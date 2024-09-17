Report: Broncos Sign OLB Andrew Farmer to Practice Squad
The Denver Broncos are signing former Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Andrew Farmer to the practice squad, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Tuesday.
Undrafted in 2023, Farmer made eight appearances for the Chargers last season, logging three combined tackles across 108 total snaps (defense and special teams). He was waived from Los Angeles' taxi squad on Sept. 2.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound defender attended Division II Lane College where he recorded 140 tackles (80 solo), 44 tackles-for-loss, and 19.5 sacks over 36 games.
"Explosive, playmaking small-school defender who posted 58 tackles and 25 TFLs last season," NFL draft guru Tony Pauline noted in his 2023 scouting profile. "Strong for his size, plays with terrific pad level, and defeats blocks with ease. Rushes the edge with speed and can flatten and pursue from the backside. Effectively uses his hands to protect himself, slides down the line of scrimmage, and makes plays against the run."
Farmer joins OLB Dondrea Tillman on Denver's practice squad, one of whom could be promoted to the 53-man roster with starter Baron Browning nursing a foot injury sustained early in Sunday's loss to the Steelers. Browning did not return to the contest.
The Broncos (0-2) travel to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers (2-0) in Week 3.
