Report: Broncos Sign Former Saints WR A.T. Perry
The Denver Broncos imported another player with Big Easy ties, signing former New Orleans Saints wide receiver A.T. Perry to the practice squad, beat writer Nick Underhill reported Tuesday.
The move — not yet announced by the team — was confirmed by 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.
Drafted 195th overall last year, Perry tallied 12 receptions for 246 yards and four touchdowns across 10 games (three starts) for the Saints. He averaged 20.5 yards per catch, converting 10 of 18 targets into first downs.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound wideout was a two-time first-team All-ACC selection at Wake Forest and ran the forty-yard dash in 4.47 seconds at the 2023 Scouting Combine.
NFL.com draft guru Lance Zierlein assigned Perry a third-round grade, comparing him to former Miami Dolphins WR DeVante Parker.
"Long wideout with quick feet and erratic hands who falls neatly into the category of higher-ceiling, lower-floor prospect," Zierlein wrote in his scouting profile. "Perry has been highly targeted and highly productive over the last two seasons. He’s crafty but physical in the early stages of the route and flashes the ability to become a more dangerous route runner with additional work. He has the tools to work all three levels of the field, but his drops and ordinary ball skills sap some of the excitement surrounding his massive wingspan. Perry’s inconsistencies can be frustrating, but his talent and traits make him worthy of a Day 2 selection as a potential WR2/3."
Perry will begin his Broncos tenure on the practice team — joining WRs Kaden Davis, Michael Bandy, and David Sills — but his measurables make him a candidate for future roster elevation, potentially boosting the club's 28th-ranked passing attack.
Perry and Davis aren't the only additions, however. Denver also signed offensive tackle Cameron Fleming to the taxi squad, as previously reported, while releasing running back Salvon Ahmed and defensive back Quinton Newsome and placing OL Will Sherman on injured reserve.
