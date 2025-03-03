Report: Broncos 'Figure to Sign' Backup QB in Free Agency
The Denver Broncos "figure to sign" a backup quarterback when NFL free agency kicks off next week, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported at the conclusion of the Scouting Combine on Sunday.
Klis also mentioned inside linebacker, wide receiver, safety, and punter as positions the Broncos — who have a little over $40 million in salary-cap space — are likely to target amid the impending 2025 signing period.
"Considering the draft experts and league general managers say there’s an abundance of running backs and a fair amount of tight ends in this year’s class, the Broncos most expensive free agent may be an inside linebacker," he wrote. "They also figure to sign a receiver of note, a backup quarterback, a safety and possibly a punter and 'Joker' from free agency."
While the Broncos have Bo Nix entrenched as the franchise QB, there's currently nothing behind him with both incumbent reserves Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson ticketed for unrestricted free agency.
Speaking at the Combine, head coach Sean Payton confirmed he's working to "secure" the team's QB2 for next season and suggested one of Stidham or Wilson might return to fill the job.
“It is a unique room. I don’t know if I have the answer," Payton told reporters Tuesday. "Both Zach and Jarrett are free agents, so obviously one of the ‘musts’—if a player is on our board, even if he was with us and is a free agent—both of those show up as orange tags. That is a ‘must’. We have to secure who the backup is. There are probably a few moving parts there, but I was real pleased with the room. Then the uniqueness off the field with those guys getting along well. They really worked together well.”
Stidham, who's coming off a two-year, $10 million contract, said in January he's "for sure" interested in re-signing with Denver. The seventh-year veteran is projected to earn $2.6 million in average annual salary on his next deal.
Should the Broncos seek an out-of-house alternative, they can expect to pick through a free-agent market that includes Sam Darnold, Justin Fields, Jameis Winston, and Drew Lock.
