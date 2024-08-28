Report: Broncos Add Ex-Chargers TE Donald Parham to Practice Squad
While filling out their 16-player practice squad Wednesday, the Denver Broncos made a lone outside addition, signing former Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.
The move — though not yet reported by the team — was confirmed by 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis.
Undrafted in 2019, Parham bounced around from Detroit to Washington to the then-XFL's Dallas Renegades before finding a home with the Chargers, for whom he recorded 67 receptions for 764 yards and 11 touchdowns across four seasons — 47 appearances, including 23 starts.
Particularly, the 6-foot-8, 237-pound player is a red-zone matchup nightmare. Of his 41 targets last year, per The Athletic's Nick Kosmider, 10 came inside the 20-yard line, and four resulted in scores. Twenty-two of his career-high 27 receptions produced first downs.
"In today's NFL, labels are falling by the wayside and such is the case for the tall Stetson 'tight end,' reads his NFL.com pre-draft profile. "In reality, he is an unusually tall, mismatch slot with soft hands and intriguing athletic ability who comes from an extended family of football players. He can expect more robust physical challenges from snap to whistle as NFL defenses look to disrupt his routes and test his toughness. Parham is a Day 3 developmental pass-catcher, but his ball skills and physical traits could push his ceiling higher."
Parham, 27, is the second TE to land on Denver's practice squad, joining International Pathway Program awardee Thomas Yassmin.
The Broncos opted to carry four TEs on their initial 53-man roster: Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich, Lucas Krull, and Nate Adkins.
