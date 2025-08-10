Broncos Sign Former Jaguars Draft Pick, Waive/Injured Henningsen
The Denver Broncos didn't make it out of their trip to the Bay Area unscathed, with defensive lineman Matt Henningsen suffering a season-ending Achilles tear during Thursday's joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers. Following the Broncos' 30-9 victory over the 49ers in preseason Game 1, the team announced on Sunday that it has designated Henningsen as waived/injured, signing defensive back Gregory Junior to replace his spot on the roster.
Junior enters his third NFL season after originally being a sixth-round draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023. He appeared in 10 games with the Jaguars from 2022-23.
Junior dealt with a serious hamstring issue in 2023 and only a couple of weeks into Jaguars training camp last summer, he was waived. Once he got healthy, he signed to the Houston Texans practice squad and even garnered a futures contract this past January.
Unfortunately, Junior was waived by Houston in May, signing with the Green Bay Packers a week later. That's where he's spent his ensuing time up until the Packers waived him on August 4.
It's been a topsy-turvy career thus far for Junior, but perhaps the 6-foot, 203-pound cornerback can find some purchase in the Mile High City. He has 29 career tackles.
Meanwhile, Henningsen catches a really tough break and it could threaten his career. A 2022 sixth-round pick, he was entering a contract year this season and really needed to have himself a good summer to earn a role and show the Broncos and the other 31 NFL teams that he's worthy of a second contract.
Here's to hoping that Henningsen will get that chance next year. A tough break for the former Wisconsin Badger.
“He'll be having surgery when we get back to Denver. And it did come back as an Achilles tear," Broncos head coach Payton said on Saturday night. "So unfortunately I hate that for him. And that'll put him out for the season.”
Next up, the Broncos will host the Arizona Cardinals for preseason Game 2. The Broncos' first-teamers on both sides of the ball will be looking to redeem themselves after a less-than-encouraging performance at Levi's Stadium.
