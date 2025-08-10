'Hate That For Him': Broncos Confirm Defender Out for Season
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton delivered some "unfortunate" news following Saturday's 30-9 preseason victory over the San Francisco 49ers, confirming to reporters that defensive lineman Matt Henningsen suffered a torn Achilles and will miss the 2025 campaign.
“He'll be having surgery when we get back to Denver. And it did come back as an Achilles tear," Payton said. "So unfortunately I hate that for him. And that'll put him out for the season.”
It was first reported by 9NEWS insider Mike Klis on Friday that Henningsen was being evaluated for a potential Achilles' injury which occurred the day prior amid Denver's joint practice with the 49ers.
"Doctors need to further evaluate the MRI exams before the Achilles injury is confirmed," Klis wrote. "The injury occurred about an hour into the joint practice during a 1 on 1 drill as Henningsen was engaged with a 49ers’ offensive linemen. Henningsen, 26, was helped into the 49ers' outdoor weight room where the Broncos seemed to have their makeshift trainers' room set up."
A 2022 sixth-round pick, Henningsen appeared in all 34 games over his first two seasons in Denver, recording 40 combined tackles, two quarterback hits, two pass breakups, and a sack. He was waived last August and re-signed to the practice squad, later inking a reserve/future contract.
Henningsen, 26, was expected to compete for a reserve role along the Broncos' vaunted defensive line, rotating behind starting DE Zach Allen and primary backup, third-round rookie Sai'vion Jones, who recorded a pass deflection and fumble recovery in Saturday's win at San Francisco.
With Henningsen done for the year, the Broncos will seek contributions from the lesser-knowns on the 90-man offseason roster, including Jordan Jackson, Eyioma Uwazurike, and Kristian Williams.
Jackson -- a former Saints pick who cracked Denver's final roster in 2024 -- was among the standout performers in the exhibition victory, leading the club with six combined tackles across extensive playing time.
"I would say the thing that stood out the most is his ability to get on an edge," Payton said of Jackson last October. "He's tough to block, he's disciplined and I think his story is a great one relative to making this team. He did it during training camp. When we talk about, ‘We're keeping the best players regardless of once they've gotten here, how they've gotten here,’ that's of no importance to us. He's a good example of that.”