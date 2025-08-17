Sean Payton, Broncos Reunite with Veteran Fullback
Sean Payton has brought a familiar face into the building, as the Denver Broncos signed former New Orleans Saints fullback Adam Prentice on Sunday, the team announced.
Offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding transaction.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
This is a double-sided reunion for Prentice, who initially joined the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2021 before landing with then-Payton''s Saints. He spent four years and made 48 appearances in the Big Easy, recording 63 yards from scrimmage on 17 touches -- nine rushes, eight receptions.
Prentice (6-0, 245) played his collegiate ball at Colorado State from 2015-19 and South Carolina in 2020.
"2024 was one of the better years of Prentice's career to this point, getting substantial snap counts both on offense and special teams, playing in all 17 games and even starting seven of them (more than the other 3 seasons of his career combined for starts)," Jeremy Trottier of USA Today's The Saints Wire wrote in January. "While he did not have any receptions on four attempts, and did not have any rush attempts, it was a very strong blocking season for him, with only 1 sack and 1 pressure allowed on 29 pass blocking opportunities (96.6% block efficiency rate). Additionally he had no penalties during the season, which is a positive for someone on special teams and in the blocking game."
Prentice is an insurance policy for the Broncos following injuries to incumbent starting FB Michael Burton and TE/FB Nate Adkins, who's expected to miss regular-season time.
Ironically, he should get some action with Denver in next week's preseason finale ... against the Saints ... which precedes the final 53-man roster cutdown. And depending on the health at the position, Prentice could end up sticking around.
“I think there’re going to be a number of tough decisions, but I’d rather be in that position than the position we were in two years ago at this time," Payton said after Saturday's exhibition victory over the Cardinals. "I think that the talent level has gradually gotten better. These guys, they’re all competing, and we say this to them, and it’s serious. We’re rooting for all of them. We’re rooting for their best, and because I think there’s going to be some players that end up on other teams’ rosters playing. That’s part of the deal.”