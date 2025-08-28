Report: Broncos Sign Former Jaguars TE Patrick Murtagh to Practice Squad
The Denver Broncos are making use of the NFL's international player rules on the practice squad. According to 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the Broncos are signing Australian-born tight end Patrick Murtagh to the practice squad, making him the 17th player.
"Pending physical, TE Patrick Murtagh will become Broncos 17th practice squad player today under International exemption. Former Australian footballer and decathlete, Murtagh, 25, was with Jaguars last year. He’s 6-6, 250 and moves well," Klis posted on X Thursday morning.
Murtagh will join Broncos' seventh-round rookie Caleb Lohner on the Broncos' practice squad, and it shouldn't take the newcomer tight end too long to make punter Jeremy Crawshaw's acquaintance, also a native of Australia. The Broncos carried four tight ends on the 53-man roster, including Evan Engram, Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins, and Lucas Krull, and the practice squad players give the team some depth at the position.
Murtagh's Resume
Murtagh had a nice career going in Australian rules football down under. However, in 2023, he joined the NFL International Player Pathway and was initially "allocated" to the Detroit Lions. Alas, he didn't s tick around long due to a medical issue.
One year later, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed Murtagh. He competed in Jacksonville throughout the offseason training program, training camp, and the preseason, but was waived/injured in the club's final roster cut-downs.
Murtagh stuck around in Jacksonville for a time, though, but was waived this past May. He was out of a job until the Broncos signed him to the practice squad this week.
At 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, the 25-year-old Murtagh certainly looks the part. And coming from Australian rules football, he's got the toughness to succeed in the NFL.
However, in the league, it takes much more than toughness to stick. Time will tell whether Murtagh can soak up his coaching in Denver and continue to develop as a professional tight end.
Caden Prieskorn
On the subject of tight end, the Broncos waived undrafted rookie Caden Prieskorn earlier this week. He wasn't re-signed to the practice squad and still lingers out there.
The fact that Prieskorn is still available is conspicuous because he acquitted himself well during the Broncos' preseason, outside of one ill-timed and unfortunate fumble on the goal-line as he was fighting to break the plane and score a touchdown. Alas, that fumble was recovered by the opponent in the end zone, resulting in a turnover and touchback.
We'll be keeping an eye on Prieskorn, though. He showed a lot in his summer with the Broncos, and certainly more than Lohner did.