Broncos' Practice Squad Tracker: Multiple Spots Already Filled
On the heels of the 53-man roster deadline, the Denver Broncos have been busy on Wednesday morning re-signing players to the practice squad. The Broncos did not make a waiver claim, although two of their cuts were claimed by other teams.
With that being said, let's get to the Broncos' practice squad tracker. The Broncos can fill 16 spots, so keep checking back as we'll be updating this in real time. Per multiple reports, here's how it's shaping up.
- Sam Ehlinger | QB
- Calvin Throckmorton | IOL
- Levelle Bailey | LB
- A.T. Perry | WR
- Michael Bandy | WR
- Adam Prentice | FB
- Delarrin Turner-Yell | S
- Garrett Wallow | LB
- Reese Taylor | CB
- Jaden Robinson | CB
- Caleb Lohner | TE
- Joe Michalski | IOL
- Jordan Turner | LB
- Jordan Miller | DL
The Broncos' practice squad will be relied upon this coming season. With the NFL's modern practice squad 'elevation' rules, each player can be called up (or elevated) to the gameday roster twice without having to waive them.
In years past, if an NFL team activated a practice squadder to the gameday roster, they'd have to cut them afterward and see if they passed through the waiver wire unclaimed before they could be re-signed to the practice squad. The new rules allow for teams to elevate guys twice with no waivers, but after the third time, if the Broncos activate a guy for the gameday roster, they have to either waive him and risk losing him, or they can sign him to the 53-man roster.
But if they do waive a player after his third elevation, and he passes through the wire unclaimed by another team, he can be re-signed to the practice squad. The NFL's newer rules have been a massive boon to teams as the league pushed for an additional game, getting it a few years back.
Practice squad limits used to be 10 players. Now it's 16. And they're much more involved during the season, instead of serving primarily as the scout team in practice.
