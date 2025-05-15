BREAKING: Jaguars Waive Veteran Tight End
Liam Coen and James Gladstone continue to clear out many of Trent Baalke's players as they look towards the future, a future that is based on custom-fitting players into Coen's offense, not retrofitting Baalke's decisions.
Continuing with that method of team construction, the Jaguars waived tight end Patrick Murtagh on Thursday morning. Murtagh joined the team through the NFL's International Player Pathway Program in 2024 after briefly spending 2023 on the Detroit Lions' before a health issue derailed his time there.
"Murtagh, 6-6, 250, is a member of the NFL’s International Player Pathway (IPP) program Class of 2024. He was a national-level decathlete and a Queensland state champion in high school. Murtagh was awarded a place on Australia’s Commonwealth pathway before deciding to pursue a career in Australian Rules Football," the Jaguars said in a release.
"He signed with the AFL’s Gold Coast Suns at the age of 19 and spent time with the Suns until September 2022, before originally pursuing his opportunity with the NFL’s International Player Pathway program in 2023. After a successful training camp 2023, Murtagh was assigned to the Detroit Lions for the NFL season. After spending a week in Detroit, he had to leave due to an undisclosed medical issue. "
"Established in 2017, the IPP program aims to provide elite international athletes with the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills and ultimately work to earn a spot on an NFL roster. Players began training in the United States in January at IMG Academy and had the opportunity to showcase their talents to NFL club scouts in March," the release states.
"At the conclusion of training camp, IPP athletes are eligible to fill a 17th practice squad roster — an additional spot reserved for an international player — following the rule change beginning with the 2024 season applicable to athletes outside of the United States and Canada."
Murtagh spent the 2024 season on injured reserve and with no future in Duval County, he becomes the latest in a series of offensive skill player departures.
The Jaguars now have a vacant spot for another member of the roster. The Jaguars also signed tight end Quintin Morris on Wednesday.
