Broncos Add New Long Snapper to Compete for Starting Job
The Denver Broncos opened up a roster battle on the eve of the 2025 Draft, signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers long snapper Zach Triner, the NFL transaction wire showed.
The move was confirmed by the Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson, who reported that Triner is "legitimate competition" for returning Broncos LS Mitch Fraboni. Triner inked a nonguaranteed, one-year deal worth $1.17 million, per Tomasson.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Undrafted in 2015 out of little-known Assumption University, Triner has made 84 career appearances since entering the league, including six seasons with the Buccaneers during which he won a Super Bowl. The 34-year-old spent part of the 2024 campaign on the Miami Dolphins' practice squad.
Prior to joining the Bucs, upon being rejected by several NFL clubs, Triner took a job selling mutual funds for Fidelity Insurance.
“I tried out for a third of the League and heard no after no after no, signed a contract and got cut, signed a contract and got cut,” he told his alma mater in 2021. “You have to be some kind of psycho to keep going. But Assumption did a good job in helping me realize that if you believe it, and are willing to put in the work, and have faith, then you can do it. People hear the word faith and think it’s religious and don’t want to touch it, but what faith really means is do you believe in it?”
A salesman no longer, Triner is expected to push, and may wind up the favorite, for the Broncos' primary long-snapping gig held by Fraboni, who signed a three-year, $4.175 million contract extension in March.
"Triner's a vet, but worth keeping in mind the Broncos gave Mitch Fraboni $1.7 million in guarantees this spring. $1.1 mil base and $600k signing bonus. Obviously not you're-safe-no-matter-what money, but they showed some confidence in their long snapper," The Denver Post's Parker Gabriel noted.
Triner is the eighth outside free agent signed by the Broncos this offseason, joining safety Talanoa Hufanga, inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw, tight end Evan Engram, wide receiver Trent Sherfield, quarterback Sam Ehlinger, punter Matt Haack, and special teams ace Sam Franklin.
The club also retained several in-house players — chief among them, defensive lineman DJ Jones, QB Jarrett Stidham, ILB Justin Strnad, fullback Michael Burton, and outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman.