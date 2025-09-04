Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto Inks Monster Contract Extension
The Denver Broncos executed a landmark transaction on the doorstep of the 2025 season, signing outside linebacker Nik Bonitto to a four-year contract extension worth up to $120 million, per media reports. The pact includes $70 million in guarantees.
Bonitto — who's now the highest-paid non-quarterback in franchise history — took to social media to confirm the agreement.
A 2022 second-round pick, Bonitto has quickly ascended from a little-known backup to one of the league's premier pass-rushers, propelled by a breakout 2024 campaign in which he recorded 13.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pair of defensive touchdowns. He was named a Pro Bowl starter and second-team All-Pro.
The former Oklahoma star was set to play out the final year of his rookie contract, though the team maintained throughout the offseason its intention to lock him down for the long term.
“It’s a priority," Broncos general manager George Paton said in February. "You’ve kind of seen our model. The young player draft and develop. Even guys like [T Garett] Bolles. We like to take care of our own, so we’ll just see. Nik obviously had a breakout year. He’s a dynamic player, and we want him here a long time.”
Bonitto proved during the preseason that his dominant campaign was no fluke, single-handedly ruining an entire series against the San Francisco 49ers, before picking up a minor foot injury. Denver listed him as a full participant on its initial Week 1 practice report.
“He can bend. I think you can get off the line of scrimmage quickly, but I think more importantly, the thing that helps him is when you have someone that can get off the line quickly with the snap count, anticipate it but then also can really bend lower than where the tackle wants to put his left hand," head coach Sean Payton said of Bonito on Aug. 19. "That can be problematic. It’s good to have him back out here. I thought we all felt the same way, the training room and Nik. Having what he had done wasn’t going to keep him back very long, just based on the location."
Bonitto becomes the third notable Broncos player to land a lucrative extension this year. The club previously re-signed wide receiver Courtland Sutton to a four-year, $92 million contract and defensive end Zach Allen to a four-year, $102 million deal.