As the 2025 season marches on, Courtland Sutton continues to climb the Denver Broncos' all-time receiving records. In the Broncos' 27-26 overtime win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday night, Sutton made more history, crossing the 6,000-yard receiving milestone by virtue of his five receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Sutton became the third-fastest player in Broncos history to reach the 6,000-yard mark, doing so in his 110th career game. The only Broncos receivers to get there faster were Demaryius Thomas (76 games) and Rod Smith (95 games).

Sutton's 6,051 yards, 429 receptions, and 37 touchdowns rank third among Broncos players within their first 110 games, according to the Tyler Gorse, the team's senior coordinator of football communications.

Sutton's night vs. the Commanders put him at 711 receiving yards for the season, becoming the fourth Bronco ever to total at least 700 receiving yards in five straight seasons. Sutton is the first to achieve this feat since Thomas (2012-17), who was inducted posthumously into the Broncos Ring of Fame back in October.

Here's a look at the players in Broncos history to hit the 700-yard floor in five straight seasons.

Rod Smith: 9

Demaryius Thomas: 6

Shannon Sharpe: 6

Courtland Sutton: 5

A Constant Contributor

Jul 28, 2018; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) talks with wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) during the first day of training camp at Paul D. Bowlen Memorial Broncos Centre. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Sutton was one of the Broncos' few constants throughout the team's eight-year struggle streak following Super Bowl 50. Drafted in the second round out of SMU back in 2018, Sutton played with both Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders early in his career.

Sutton had become a starter by the end of his rookie season. In 2019, he posted a break-out campaign, with 72 receptions for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns.

Sutton earned a Pro Bowl nod for his efforts. What was so stunning about his second-year body of work was that he produced at such a high level, despite catching passes from three different starting quarterbacks, including a rookie Drew Lock.

Unfortunately, calamity struck the following season when Sutton suffered a torn ACL in Week 2. He fought hard to rehab and recover in time to return fully for the 2021 campaign, which also marked the first of his five 700-yard seasons.

Sutton was one of the few bright spots offensively for the Broncos over that next stretch of years. Playing a quarterback-dependent position, he was at the mercy of lackluster play under center.

Turning of the Worm

However, the worm began to turn when Sean Payton was hired in 2023. Payton loves big-bodied receivers like the 6-foot-4 Sutton, and the results were immediate.

Although Sutton didn't eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in Year 1 with Payton, he did catch a career-high 10 touchdown passes in 2023. The following season, Russell Wilson was replaced by Bo Nix, and that's when things began to fully take flight for the veteran wideout.

Sutton eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for just the second time in his career in Year 1 with Nix. Following the 2024 season, the Broncos rewarded Sutton with a four-year extension, his third contract with the club since being drafted.

With five games left to go, Sutton has a shot at 1,000 yards once again, but Payton and Nix will have to strive to feature him more in the game plan to make it happen. Time will tell how it unfolds for Sutton on an individual level, but there's no question that he's contributed mightily to the Broncos' collective achievements this season.

At 10-2, the team captain will happily accept the wins in the standings in lieu of the individual stats. After wandering with the Broncos through the NFL desert for most of his career, Sutton's diligence and leadership are finally being rewarded in the standings.

Congratulations to Sutton for his latest career achievements and franchise milestones.

