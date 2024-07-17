#Broncos G Quinn Meinerz has agreed to terms on a four-year, $80 million extension, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



“The Belly” gets $24m in the first year of the deal. The 2021 3rd-rounder from D-III Wisconsin-Whitewater, who flew up draft boards, is now a top-5 paid guard. pic.twitter.com/XmnPDNX2m8