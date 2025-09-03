Report: Broncos Add Former Vikings WR to Practice Squad
The Denver Broncos made a new addition to their practice squad ahead of the regular-season opener, signing former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Thayer Thomas, per multiple media reports.
In a corresponding move on Tuesday, the Broncos released cornerback Quinton Newsome from the practice squad.
Thayer, 27, went undrafted out of North Carolina State in 2023 and spent his first two seasons on the Vikings' practice squad. He was waived last week as part of final roster cuts. The 6-foot, 195-pound wideout has yet to record an NFL catch.
Thayer was a decorated collegian for the Wolfpack, earning third-team All-ACC honors in 2020. He left the school second all-time in receptions (215) and receiving touchdowns (24) and fifth in receiving yards (2,484).
"Tracks the ball well downfield and shows good ball skills, including the ability to go up and high-point it in contested-catch situations. ... Although he is more of a possession target than a field stretcher, he fiercely competitive demeanor and run-after-catch ability make him a major threat in the middle of the field. ... He’s also a catch-and-run threat, a creative runner who has good vision in the open field; he’ll be an option to return kicks as well," reads his NFL Draft Buzz scouting profile.
The Broncos parted with several WRs during their 53-man roster formation, only two of which — Michael Bandy and A.T. Perry — were brought back via the practice squad. Although, head coach Sean Payton did warn the situation would be "fluid."
"I said that we had two days ago cut down," Payton told reporters on Aug. 28. "This next week and a half, two weeks, there are more tremors and then it begins to settle. We looked at the vision with the receivers and made decisions based on what we felt was best for us. Then we went from there.”
Thayer was among a host of free agents who held workouts at Broncos Park on Tuesday, along with running backs Deuce Vaughn and Tyrion Davis-Price, receivers Bryson Green and Samori Toure, and tight ends Messiah Swinson and Cole Turner.
The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson reported that Vaughn "returned home after his workout today so it wouldn't appear a signing of him is imminent."