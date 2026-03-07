Broncos Free Agency Big Board: Top 5 Targets at Every Position of Need

The Denver Broncos are just days away from free agency kicking off. The NFL's 'legal tampering' window opens on March 9, which allows teams to negotiate with outside free agents, which is followed by the new league year opening on March 11.

No deals with outside free agents can actually be signed until March 11, but things will really get busy on Monday, March 9. The Broncos are in pretty good shape, coming off the club's best season since winning the Super Bowl in 2015.

However, the Broncos have a few key roster needs. The Broncos still have some unfinished business with a few of their own free agents , but today, we're highlighting five potential free-agent targets at each of Denver's key positions of need.

Let's start with the elephant in the room.

Running Back

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) rushes the ball against New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Allgeier is only 25 , and he has relatively little wear on his NFL tires. After a franchise record-breaking rookie year in 2022, Allgeier has been relegated to a backup role behind the amazing Bijan Robinson in Atlanta.

Allgeier wants a bigger bite at the apple, and the Broncos could give it to him.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP is going to be a hot commodity on the free-agent market, so the Broncos will have to careful if it turns into a bidding war. There are other solid options on the market, but Walker would make a lot of sense for Denver.

Walker is only 25 years old and he's got two 1,000-yard rushing seasons under his belt, including last year.

Etienne would make one heck of a consolation prize if the Broncos failed to land Allgeier or Walker. However, Etienne is 27 years old, and while he's coming off an 1,100-yard rushing season, he has taken a back seat at times to other running backs during his tenure in Jacksonville.

Still, Etienne has another two or three good years left in the tank.

The Houston Texans moved on from Mixon, so he'll hit the market at 30 years old. The two-time Pro Bowler is coming off a season lost to injury in 2025, but he rushed for over 1,000 yards in the year prior in Houston and made the Pro Bowl.

At 27, Dowdle is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons, one in Dallas and the other in Carolina last year. Like Allgeier, the Broncos probably wouldn't have to spend top-of-the-market money to land Dowdle .

Tight End

Sep 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) catches the ball as Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) tackles him during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Njoku hits the market at 29 after nine years in Cleveland. He's developed into a competent blocker, and he can be one heck of a receiver. He could be just the Y-type tight end the Broncos need in-line.

Speaking of competent blockers, Otton rises to the top of this free-agent class. At 26, he's just hitting his stride and could really blossom in Denver with Bo Nix. Otton could be a great complement to Evan Engram.

At 31, Goedert is getting up there, but he's a do-it-all tight end. Coming off a 2025 season with 60 receptions for 591 yards and 11 touchdowns, the Broncos might be interested in a two-year rental.

Likely is coming off a career-low season statistically, but he's only 25 and just hitting his prime. Depending on the market, I could see the Broncos pursuing him hard.

At 27, Okonkwo is going to be a very attractive free-agent target. He had 560 receiving yards and two touchdowns last season in Tennessee's rookie-led passing attack.

Wide Receiver

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) catches a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Pierce has become a bona fide deep threat, averaging over 21 yards per reception in each of the past two seasons. At 25 years old, he's poised to hit the market, and while he wouldn't necessarily be a sure-fire upgrade over Courtland Sutton, Pierce would be better than Troy Franklin.

Shaheed would add speed and explosiveness to the Broncos' receiving corps. He would also give the Broncos another punt returner option besides Marvin Mims Jr.

Like Pierce, Doubs isn't better than Sutton, but he'd be a great addition to the Broncos' receiver room. Doubs had 724 yards and six touchdowns last season, which is production on par with Franklin. So, not exactly an upgrade.

Jennings has been San Francisco's top receiver in each of the past two seasons. Last year, he was slightly down, finishing with just 643 yards, but nine of his 55 receptions were touchdowns.

Samuel has been headed downhill since his injury-riddled 2020 season, and at 30, teams have to acknowledge his slow-down. But in a Sean Payton offense with Davis Webb calling the plays, Samuel could still be a short-term weapon for a team looking to compete like the Broncos.

Linebacker

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) celebrates a fumble recovery with cornerback Montaric Brown (30) during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lloyd has become one of the best coverage linebackers in the NFL, and that's what the Broncos need. The problem is, at 27, he's going to be very expensive . But he'd solve a long-held problem.

Decisions, decisions.

The former first-round pick could be a poor man's Lloyd, but I don't want to take too much away from Bush. He's coming off a career year with 125 tackles and three interceptions, plus two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. For a defense lacking takeaways, these two linebackers jump out.

Dean had some injury issues last season, but he's only 25. In 2024, he had 128 tackles, and was a key player in the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl run.

The Giants released Okereke, which could be to the Broncos' benefit. At 30 years old, he might be slightly more affordable, and he's coming off a 143-tackle season with two interceptions.

Edmunds has been in the league since 2018, but he's only 26. He'll turn 27 before the season starts, and he's been the epitome of reliable, posting 100-plus tackles in each of his eight NFL seasons.