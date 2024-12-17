Two Glaring Issues Could Backfire on Broncos Down the Stretch
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Bo Nix have had their ups and downs this season. The duo's recent win over the Indianapolis Colts was no different.
Fortunately, the Broncos emerged victorious, and according to ESPN's Power Index, the team's playoff chances have increased to 92.6%. Even after the victory over the Colts, there are clear opportunities for improvement.
One area for growth is addressing the slow starts that have hindered the Broncos' performance. The team's defense has been impressive, though, consistently making game-changing plays even when the offense struggles.
As the playoffs approach, particularly with possible matchups against strong contenders like the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburg Steelers, the Broncos must focus on starting games strongly. Let's examine how two significant issues nagging the Broncos are essential for postseason success.
Luck Isn't a Tactic
While the scoreboard showed a decisive 31-13 victory, the Broncos were on shaky ground as they came dangerously close to falling behind 20-7. If it wasn't for Johnathan Taylor's inexcusable fumble on the goal line, leading to a Broncos touchback and a seven-point swing, this game may have unfolded quite differently.
It was a fumble close enough to go either way, with the league's history of inconsistent officiating. It could’ve turned into a blowout. Suppose a Kansas City Chiefs player drops the ball inches before crossing the goal line on a runaway touchdown, do the officials make that call? We all know the answer to that.
Defense Can Only Do so Much
The Broncos defense has drawn many comparisons to the historic No Fly Zone and Orange Crush units. Denver's 2024 defense boasts the most sacks in the NFL, five players with five or more sacks, three pick-sixes, and most recently, a fumble returned for a touchdown by one of two Broncos players making a strong case for Defensive Player of the Year: Nik Bonitto.
Denver’s other DPOY hopeful, Patrick Surtain II, also played a big part in Sunday's game, intercepting an Anthony Richardson pass in the fourth quarter that all but dashed the Colts' chances of a comeback as Nix led the Broncos on an ensuing touchdown drive. It stretched Denver's lead from 11 to 18 points, and all but slammed the door on a late comeback.
However, asking the Broncos defense to continually shut down opponents until the offense finally gets going is a risky proposition, especially if turnovers and short fields are involved. It's a predicament that can cost this team its season in the playoffs.
Nix's Growing Pains: Going but Not Gone
While the Broncos defense is one of the league's most formidable, the Nix-led offense has been exciting to watch. However, his rookie mistakes are still showing themselves occasionally in his play, most notably the interceptions of late. Currently, Nix is tied for sixth in the league, with 11 interceptions, surprisingly the same number as Patrick Mahomes.
Against lesser opponents like the Colts, the Broncos defense can dig deep and hold teams to three-and-outs or field goals to compensate for the offense's early lack of production, but against playoff-caliber foes, turnovers can be a death sentence. The easy fix would be to lean on the run game to keep defenses off balance, but Denver's rushing attack is practically non-existent and should be addressed by the front office in the offseason.
The Takeaway
While the Broncos have some weaknesses, this young team has also shown it's well ahead of the curve. After all, the Broncos were projected to be a bottom-five team prior to the season.
As Dave Logan explained on 850 KOA, “How many people before the season started, if someone would’ve gone to them and said, 'Hey listen, going into the last three games of the season, you can roll the dice, or I’ll give you 9-5 right now!' How many people at that point would’ve rolled the dice before the season started? Not many.”
Broncos Country is growing with excitement with the knowledge that this is only the tip of the iceberg of what this team can achieve if it continues to improve at this impressive rate. Having said that, heading into the most competitive part of the season, the Broncos will need to start games strong, find a way to improve the running game, and avoid costly mistakes.
If not, the Broncos could find themselves in an insurmountable deficit come playoff time.
