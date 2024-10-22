NFL.com on Broncos: 'There's Something Very Interesting Brewing'
The Denver Broncos strangled the life out of the New Orleans Saints, whose injury list was as long as a CVS receipt. The Broncos defense took care of business, holding the Saints to 10 points, which included a garbage-time touchdown.
The Broncos' running game was humming, which helped camouflage Bo Nix’s struggles and led to victory. Turning around and playing on a short week can be difficult, but Denver showed up and showed out with a 33-10 win on the road, catapulting them up four spots in NFL.com's power rankings to No. 12 — good for 2nd in the AFC West.
Here’s Eric Edholm’s take on the Broncos' performance and excellence on the road thus far.
“The passing game still looks wonky at times, and it’s not always gorgeous in the other facets, but the Broncos are winning with Bo Nix at quarterback. They’re 4-3 with the Panthers at home up next, and though the schedule stiffens immediately after that, there’s something very interesting brewing in Denver. Nix can make plays with his legs. We’ve now seen him break out of passing slumps in games, too. The Broncos’ defense is legit. The run game is effective. All three losses have been by one score. The 1-2 home record is an eyesore, but Denver's now 3-1 on the road. Sean Payton has built a tough-minded, unorthodox contender in his second year with the team. Now that the win over the Saints is in the rearview mirror, the Broncos can start figuring out how to make a playoff push," Edholm wrote.
The Broncos have clawed their way to No. 12 by playing almost perfectly on defense and making explosive plays when needed on offense. Nix didn’t have a great game on Thursday night, missing several throws early, which was directly connected to his erratic footwork.
Luckily, the Saints defense was terrible at stopping the run, which proved valid against a Broncos ground attack that totaled 225 rushing yards. The Broncos could be dangerous if this team consistently churns out yards on the ground while Nix settles down and grows as a passer.
With all three of the Broncos’ losses being within a score, their record could look very different, but they're still young at quarterback and unproven in the offensive skill positions, outside of Courtland Sutton.
The Broncos face the lowly Carolina Panthers next, who can’t stop anyone's rushing attack. If Nix and Javonte Williams can continue their dominance on the ground, there’s no reason the Broncos shouldn’t win on Sunday at home.
A 5-3 mark would put Denver in firm contention for a playoff berth, so get excited, Broncos Country.
