Trade Rumor: Courtland Sutton to Reunite with Russell Wilson?
Courtland Sutton might soon be on the move.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Denver Broncos have "received several trade calls" on the disgruntled wide receiver, who's reportedly skipping the team's voluntary workouts in protest of his contract.
Among the calls: the Pittsburgh Steelers, now led by former Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.
"Denver has received several trade calls on him but haven't planned to trade him. Pittsburgh could be a team to watch here," Fowler wrote Wednesday.
What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Sutton, 28, is entering the penultimate campaign of his four-year, $60.8 million extension inked in 2021. He has $27.6 million remaining on his deal, roughly $25 million of which is non-guaranteed.
Subsequent reports indicated Sutton's absence from Dove Valley is related to an offseason ankle procedure — rather than his salary — and that he's training independently in Florida. Broncos brass has also attempted to tamp down his nonattendance.
“I mean, it’s 100 percent voluntary. It’s the first week of the offseason program," general manager George Paton said last week. "[Head coach] Sean [Payton] has talked to Courtland; I’ve talked to Courtland. He’s in a good place, and I’ll just leave it at that.”
However, where there's smoke, there's often fire. Denver has dangled Sutton in trade talks for more than a calendar year, and the club's recent shedding of high-priced veterans led many to assume that Sutton would be next — potentially in a draft-day deal to acquire desperately needed capital.
And Fowler isn't the first to propose an arrangement between the AFC foes.
"As of Tuesday afternoon, I’m told the Eagles are speaking with the Denver Broncos about trading for the 12th selection so they can draft the Toledo cornerback [Quinyon Mitchell]. The Broncos, in turn, would receive the Eagles' pick in the first round (22nd selection) which they would use to draft quarterback Bo Nix - a strategy I outlined on Monday. The Eagles have a pair of picks in round two and would part with one of them to move up to the Broncos' spot," reported longtime draft insider Tony Pauline.
"This assumes the Pittsburgh Steelers don’t beat out the Eagles for that pick. I’m told the Steelers and Broncos are talking trade as Pittsburgh is another team that is targeting Mitchell and would move up to draft him."
Stay tuned.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!