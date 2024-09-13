Broncos vs. Steelers: Two Key Matchups Will Decide This One
The Denver Broncos must be wary of the Pittsburgh Steelers' pass rush situation on both sides of the ball. The key matchups for this one again fall on the offensive line but are focused on both right tackles: Mike McGlinchey for the Broncos and Broderick Jones for the Steelers.
These key matchups will play an integral role in the outcome of this game. Can McGlinchey hold up against T.J. Watt, and can Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto make an impact against Broderick Jones to disrupt the flow of Justin Fields?
Let's examine.
McGlinchey vs. Watt
Watt is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL and had a massive impact against the Atlanta Falcons. While he only picked up three pressures, two ended up being sacks, and he had a great game as a run-defender, owning Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary.
Nowadays, you see edge rushers often flipping sides, but Watt has almost been exclusively used off the right tackle for his career, and you can’t argue with his success. He's one of the most consistent pass rushers ever to play the game and one of the best edge defenders in the NFL.
On the other side of this matchup, you have McGlinchey, one of the most inconsistent tackles in the NFL. While he played well against the Seattle Seahawks, that won't be enough against the Steelers.
McGlinchey has to be outstanding and limit Watt's impact. Watt will get his wins, but if McGlinchey can keep him from taking over the game as a pass rusher and run defender, it should be considered a success for the Broncos.
Cooper & Bonitto vs. Jones
The Steelers' right tackle is a capable young tackle who had a promising rookie year last year and is looking to build on that. However, it was a bad start to the season as Jones struggled as a run blocker and in pass protection.
Jones allowed two pressures, both sacks, on 31 pass-blocking snaps. In the run game, the Steelers ran 10 times to the right tackle gaps, picking up just 21 yards.
As Cooper started his contract year, he picked up two sacks and seven pressures, with Bonitto adding a single pressure. The Broncos need them to help keep Fields contained in the pocket while shutting down the run game to that side.
Both players struggled as run defenders against the Seahawks, and that won’t fly against the Steelers, who are looking to be a run-heavy team, as they ran 41 times with 23 passing attempts in Week 1.
Much like last week, it won’t be surprising if the winner of this game wins both of these key matchups.
