Insider: Broncos 'Checked In' on Free-Agent WR Stefon Diggs
The Denver Broncos are happy with their wide receiver room. Just ask Sean Payton, who espoused just that take in his interview with Kay Adams at the Super Bowl. Or ask various Broncos insiders how happy the team is with the receiver options it already has in-house.
After a great season from Courtland Sutton showing he can be the go-to option for then rookie quarterback Bo Nix, the late-season emergence of former second-round pick Marvin Mims Jr., and the hopes of 2024 rookie receivers DeVaughn Vele and Troy Franklin taking a step forward their second season in the league, and further adding special teams ace Trent Scherfield in free agency to the group, the Broncos say they're all-in-all happy with their current wide receiver room — but their actions might indicate otherwise.
After coming up short in the Cooper Kupp sweepstakes, who chose the Seattle Seahawks, the Broncos reportedly pursued another veteran wide receiver in free agency, only to have the player also take his talents elsewhere.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on an NFL Live segment that the Broncos were among a few teams that showed interest in veteran pass-catcher Stefon Diggs, who ultimately signed with the New England Patriots. (about the 11:30 mark)
“We saw the Patriots check in with Diggs about a week ago. He traveled to Foxborough, went through a physical, they got a chance to look at him, talk to him about his knee, the ACL he tore Week 8 last year against the Colts," Schefter said on Wednesday. "After that visit, I think there was some contact with some other teams. I think the Broncos checked in. I think the Jaguars checked in. I think other teams were just checking in. But the Patriots certainly seemed to want Diggs the most, to the point where they offered him a three-year, $69 million contract with $26 million guaranteed.”
Much like with Seattle, the Broncos were likely outpriced in the Diggs market, and the same goes for Kupp. While the Broncos losing out on multiple receivers may seem like a nothing burger, the Broncos being linked to multiple receivers is, at the very least, noteworthy. Perhaps the Broncos aren’t feeling as set at wide receiver as some in the media would have fans believe.
There are still a number of free-agent receivers the Broncos could pursue to further solidify the room. Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper, Diontae Johnson, Tyler Lockett, and more are still looking for homes. Perhaps the team could bring in one for a relatively small, short-term contract to compete with the depth of the roster.
The Broncos' pursuit and misses at wide receiver could also elevate the probability of selecting a wide receiver early in the draft. While many in the NFL media have stated that the 2024 wide receiver class is lacking, that doesn’t mean there won't be one sometime on Day 1 or 2 of the draft who will interest Payton and the Broncos.
Given that the Broncos' last glaring hole on the roster in running back is one of the easier positions to find day-one starter quality players throughout the entirety of the draft and one of the best draft classes in 15 years, they have options.
In reality, the contract the Patriots gave Diggs was likely well outside the range the Broncos would entertain. The Broncos are gearing up to make a run in 2025, but they also need to be smart with their finances in order to be in position to retain a number of key contributors set to hit free agency in a year.
Regardless, the Broncos showing interest in these high-profile wide receivers reveals it to be an area they'd like to improve on the roster, and that’s worth keeping an eye on as the offseason progresses and the NFL draft nears ever closer.
