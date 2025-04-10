Broncos Stockpile Weapons for Bo Nix in New 3-Round Mock Draft
Denver Broncos GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton deserve to stand up and take a bow. Just a few short years ago, the Broncos were destined to be one of the worst teams in the NFL for years and years to come.
That’s what should happen to an organization that flubbed the Russell Wilson trade, including all the premium draft capital relinquished and a massive contract loaded with guaranteed dollars, as badly as the Broncos. However, things can change quickly in the NFL if you find yourself with a cost-controlled quarterback and an adult in the room who knows what he's doing in building a culture.
The Broncos now enter April with higher aspirations and flexibility than any Denver squad dating back to when Peyton Manning was taking the field. As in each of these mock drafts (this is version 10.0), three new players will be introduced in feasible ranges that fit directions the Broncos could wind up going in just a few short weeks.
The Broncos have a need for weaponry to help Bo Nix, and they need to fortify the defensive line. This week's mock draft haul matches up with needs. Let's dive in.
Round 1, Pick 20: Colston Loveland | TE | Michigan
One of the most frustrating things about the offseason and the talking points surrounding the NFL draft is how quickly perceived top-of-the-wishlist draft targets shift based on free agency. Thanks to the signing of long-time NFL veteran Evan Engram, the Broncos aren't entering the draft desperate for improved play from the tight end position.
Engram can play the fabled “joker” role. However, should a soon-to-be 30-year-old tight end who has had multiple lower-body injuries that have caused him to miss games mean the Broncos should not consider tight end early? Absolutely not.
If the Broncos loved a tight end enough to consider them in Round 1 before free agency, they should still love that player. That prospect should still be highly considered when the Broncos are on the clock at pick 20.
Engram is a stop-gap option, and the tight ends behind him are usable but not overly impressive options. Insert Loveland into the mix should he fall to 20, and the immediate and long-term outlook at the position changes drastically.
Admittedly, Loveland took a bit of time to grow on this writer. He did not always appear to be the most physically dominating player on tape at Michigan last season, both in yards-after-catch situations as well as when placed in-line as a blocker.
Loveland's play in 2024 was not entirely his fault, as perhaps no offense in all of college football was as anemic passing the football as the Michigan Wolverines, but the bar a prospect has to clear to be a first-round tight end at such an overall devalued position in the draft is quite high.
However, Loveland answered questions at the NFL Combine and brought to light new information that changed my perception. On tape, he's so quick off the line as receiver and so smooth in and out of his breaks that he appeared to be a player more in the 6-foot-4, 240-pound range.
Loveland measured an incredible 6-foot-6 and 248 pounds instead. It was also revealed that he played much of 2024, a massively underwhelming and lost season for the (at the time) reigning national champions, with a torn labrum. It would have been easy for Loveland to close shop, get surgery, and start preparing for the NFL draft, given how disappointing Michigan was last season. Instead, he kept competing.
Loveland is a three-level player with excellent burst and fluidity as a receiver. He appears to be the type of athlete that blurs the line between receiver and tight end, given how athletic he is in space.
Loveland has strong hands and the ability to track the football and attack at the catch point with a large radius. Whether it be in-line, in the slot, or even isolated as an X receiver, he's good enough as a receiver to win in progression. He doesn’t need schemed touches to be an impact player in the pass game.
Loveland is still very young and will need to continue to add strength to his game both as a blocker to maximize his in-line ability as well as with the ball in his hands to create more explosive plays after the catch, a key component of how nearly every good tight end wins in the NFL.
There are ample ways to utilize both Loveland and Engram and the other weapons on the Broncos that should keep them from adding the talented young pass weapon. The Broncos are not desperate for a player of Loveland's skill set, but he should still be an option for Denver should he fall to 20.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Round 2, Pick 51: Kaleb Johnson | RB | Iowa
In last week's three-round mock, no running back was selected. The Broncos could certainly do that and be just fine, given the insane running back depth in the draft. The post-draft running back trade market could be worth exploring with so many young backs coming into the league, likely forcing out talented older players onto the trading block.
Think Samaje Perine not making Denver's roster last year in favor of Audric Estime, but likely even more talented players than him across more teams.
This time, though, the Broncos get one of the most exciting running backs out of the 2024 college season in Johnson. His draft stock has yo-yoed a tad this offseason.
After an absolutely incredible season for an Iowa offense that had been close-your-eyes levels of incompetent for nearly a half-decade, the Hawkeyes found something, handing the ball off to Johnson.
The further we have gotten from the games, though, the more Johnson’s stock has slid. He did not test exceedingly well at Iowa’s pro day, running a mediocre 4.57-second 40 with a 1.62-second 10-yard split. That isn’t horrible, given Johnson stands at 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, but it doesn’t pop like some other backs ran this offseason.
On tape, Johnson may not have the running style many want, given his upright style, which typically lends itself to issues changing direction and taking on contract and breaking tackles. Those issues were most apparent when teams could key in on Johnson and create disruption behind the line of scrimmage. But he broke ample tackles on tape, especially at the line of scrimmage and beyond.
Johnson has incredible feet and vision as a runner, given his mass. He rarely picks the wrong hole, and his spatial awareness both leading to and through the line and at the second level allowed him to create many explosive run opportunities despite lacking truly special open-field speed. If the offensive line is creating lanes for him, he's one of the backs in this class most likely to take advantage of the job of his line.
Johnson has questions in his overall profile that should keep him from going alongside the select few top backs in this class due to his lack of output in the pass game. Due to the ineptitude of Iowa’s passing offense, he was not often tasked with running routes and uncovering in the pass game. His asks as a pass protector were also limited but not overly impressive despite his size.
While many project Johnson to be a best fit as an outside zone runner given his responsibilities and vision displayed running for Iowa’s mid-zone rushing offense, he has good vision and pacing to run a more gap-oriented scheme as well. Ideally, Johnson is paired with a more explosive pass-catching back later on in the draft.
No. 51 might be on the cusp of the earliest Johnson could be selected, but since I'm trying to go with a different prospect in each mock, this is an appropriate range and time to mock him to Denver.
Round 3, Pick 85: Sai’vion Jones | DL | LSU
This is likely a round earlier than Jones will come off the board, but given these are only three-round mocks, I really wanted to work in one of my favorite mid-round defensive front options at this point. It wouldn’t completely shock me either to see Jones come off the board at the end of Day 2, either.
Jones is an ideal fit for the Broncos as a potential 3-4 defensive end to give the team a young developmental option behind Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers. Measuring in at just over 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds with 33.5-inch arm length, Jones has the frame to continue to add mass and get stronger at the point of attack to play more head up or shaded inside over the tackle more than he was at LSU.
Jones also had awesome testing, running a 4.75-second 40-yard dash with a 1.59-second 10-yard split. His 33-inch vertical and 9-foot-11 broad jumps all were excellent marks for an edge, let alone an interior player.
Jones is still raw in his pass-rush moves and will need to continue to work on playing low, as leverage can be an issue, but he is an explosive rusher with long arms to shock blockers with a motor that doesn’t quit.
Recommended Articles
Jones’ projection from edge to the interior isn't just theoretical, but it's something NFL teams likely want. He played ample snaps inside during the Senior Bowl practices and was a menace in the actual game, where he was a consistent menace from the inside, with multiple plays on ball carriers and the quarterback.
Jones won’t be a fit for every defense, but a 3-4 defensive alignment that is one-on-one and gap-pressure -oriented as the Broncos, he is an interesting fit that could play on the edge when the Broncos want to be heavy to stop the run as well as a potential long-term piece to start on the inside as a defensive end.
Join the most passionate fanbase in Denver Broncos-land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!