Broncos' Biggest Studs & Duds in 28-14 Beatdown on Panthers
The Denver Broncos waltzed over the Carolina Panthers in a lopsided matchup with a dominant 33-10 victory. It was Denver's best effort yet, with rookie quarterback Bo Nix running a masterclass and the defense smothering any semblance of Carolina's offense.
If this game taught us anything, it's that the Broncos can win big — when they're up against an opponent in full implosion mode. Who were the biggest studs and duds?
Let's dive in.
Studs
Bo Nix | QB
Nix was everything Broncos fans wanted to see: sharp, poised, and downright ruthless. He threw for 284 yards, three touchdowns, and even snuck in a rushing score, delivering an MVP-level 124.2 passer rating.
TE Corps
For once, the tight ends were more than sideline statues. Adam Trautman hauled in a 37-yard touchdown, while Lucas Krull and Nate Adkins added crucial catches, proving the tight end squad has a pulse. Adkins also found the end zone.
Courtland Sutton | WR
Sutton hauled eight catches for 100 yards, moving the chains all game. His longest catch was a slick 37-yarder that served as a big middle finger to Carolina's secondary.
Jaleel McLaughlin | RB
McLaughlin chipped in with an average of 5.9 yards on eight carries, showing his shiftiness and knack for picking up quick yardage. He's solidifying his role as Denver's most reliable backfield option.
Sean Payton | HC
Let's give it up for Payton, who finally assembled a cohesive unit. He's created a culture that doesn't just play hard but expects to win—and they finally did it with style.
Patrick Surtain II | CB
As usual, Surtain had Carolina's receivers on lockdown, giving up little and racking up another interception, although he did shake off a little rust by relinquishing a touchdown on the opponent's first drive. The guy just keeps getting better and continues to shut down anything that comes his way.
Ja'Quan McMillian | CB
McMillian showed off his knack for big plays with an interception and a pass deflection. He's proving he's more than just a role player and is starting to be a thorn for opposing offenses.
Nik Bonitto | OLB
With a sack streak starting to look silly, Bonitto got to six games with a sack. He's becoming a pass-rushing menace Denver needs.
Duds
WRs Corps
Besides Sutton, the other receivers missed deep balls and dropped passes. This is not the best way to become Nix's best friend, and it's the kiss of death against a team with a pulse.
Turnovers
The offense still has some clean-up work on knocking opponents out when the game is trending their way.
The Takeaway
Look, it was the Panthers, but the Broncos showed some fight and cohesion that have been sorely missed. This wasn't just about beating up on a lowly team; it was a model for what could work.
With Payton's system coming to life, Nix stepping up, and the defense playing lockdown football, they've set the groundwork for a winning formula. With more formidable opponents looming, though, it's about time the Broncos take this blueprint and prove they can keep it going against genuine contenders.
