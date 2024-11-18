Broncos' Biggest Studs & Duds in Romping 38-6 Win Over Falcons
If the Denver Broncos were looking to bounce back after last week’s gut-wrenching loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, they did more than that. The Broncos pulverized the Atlanta Falcons in a 38-6 demolition that was never in doubt.
Denver’s offense looked unstoppable from the opening whistle, and the defense suffocated Atlanta at every turn. As we sift through the aftermath of this dominant victory, who were the Broncos' biggest studs and duds?
Let's get into it.
Studs
Bo Nix | QB
Nix put on a clinic, completing 28-of-33 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns. His precision and poise gave the Falcons no hope, cementing his role as Denver’s offensive leader.
Marvin Mims Jr. | WR
Mims delivered a statement game, hauling in two catches for 49 yards and a touchdown while adding 57 yards on punt returns. His speed and shiftiness added a spark that kept the Falcons on their heels all afternoon.
Courtland Sutton | WR
Sutton was reliable as ever, catching seven passes for 78 yards and keeping the chains moving. When the Broncos needed a play, Sutton was there, proving again why he’s Nix’s go-to guy.
Devaughn Vele | WR
Vele carved up Atlanta’s zone defense with four catches for 66 yards, making defenders look silly in the open field — his ability to rack up yards after the catch gives Denver’s offense another dynamic weapon.
O-Line
The big guys up front dominated, keeping Nix clean and paving the way for 105 rushing yards. This was a textbook performance from a unit that made the Falcons’ front seven look like it was stuck in quicksand.
Javonte Williams | RB
Williams ran purposefully, racking 59 yards on nine carries, including a decisive 14-yard touchdown. He reminded everyone why he’s still the Broncos’ top back. Williams, fighting to retain his role as starter, held serve after his strong performance.
Nik Bonitto | OLB
Bonitto was a menace, racking up two sacks and multiple pressures that kept Atlanta’s offense from getting comfortable. With nine sacks on the season, he's notched a quarterback takedown in eight of the last nine games, and his streak shows no signs of slowing down.
Cody Barton | LB
Barton’s interception slammed the door on any faint hopes of a Falcons comeback. His solid coverage and big play highlighted an intense day for Denver’s linebackers.
Malcolm Roach | DT
Roach brought the heat from the interior, recording two tackles for loss and a timely sack. His ability to disrupt the Falcons’ backfield was key in shutting down Atlanta’s already sputtering offense.
Sean Payton | HC
Payton called it a masterful game, and it finally showed why he’s one of the best coaches in the NFL. His adaptation to his players’ strengths and ability to scheme for success were on full display.
Duds
Tight Ends
Yet again, Denver’s tight ends were barely a factor, with just one catch for 12 yards between them. If the Broncos want to unlock their offense’s full potential, the tight ends need to step up or aside.
Bottom Line
The Broncos didn’t just win — they dismantled the Falcons in every phase of the game. If Payton can keep this team locked in and playing at this level, the Broncos are poised to make a serious playoff push. But consistency will be the key.
With winnable games ahead, the Broncos have no excuse not to keep building momentum — but believing their hype could be the most dangerous opponent yet.
