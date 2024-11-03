Broncos' Biggest Studs & Duds in 41-10 Blowout Loss to Ravens
When the Denver Broncos faced off against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the hope was for a competitive, scrappy game. Instead, the Broncos suffered a 41-10 beatdown that left them reeling and the Ravens gleefully flexing their muscles.
In what felt like a three-hour-long highlight reel for Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, the Broncos left Baltimore humbled and nursing their egos. Despite showing flashes of competitiveness in the first half, Denver's game plan fell apart faster than a paper umbrella in a hurricane.
When it comes to Week 9's studs and dudes, were there any noteworthy performances by the Broncos? Let's dive in.
Studs
Sean Payton | HC (First-Half Play-Calling)
For a moment, it seemed like Payton had sprinkled some of that old New Orleans Saints magic into the Broncos' offensive scheme. His creative two-minute offense had the Ravens sweating just before halftime, reminding us why he's paid the big bucks.
Courtland Sutton | WR
Sutton put on a show with seven catches for 122 yards, slicing through Baltimore's secondary like a hot knife through soft butter. Unfortunately, his heroics did not inspire the play of his fellow wide receivers.
Bo Nix's | QB
Nix didn't do much with his arm (yikes, that interception), but his six rushes for 36 yards kept some drives alive. His legs have become a component of his game, something opposing defensive coordinators must account for.
Devon Key | S
Key played with surprising intensity, registering a team-high eight tackles and trying to salvage dignity from the Broncos' crumbling defense. He deserves recognition for a caliber of effort that many of his defensive teammates didn't muster.
Duds
Bo Nix | QB
Oh, Bo. That stat line — 19-of-33 for 223 yards, zero touchdowns, and a soul-crushing interception — reads poorly. His 65.6 passer rating was abysmal.
O-Line
The Broncos' starting five allowed four sacks and failed to create running lanes. It reduced Payton’s flexibility to dial up more aggressive play calls.
Tight Ends
Two catches for four yards? That's not a good quarter for most tight ends, let alone an entire game. These guys were ghosts — ineffective ones at that.
D-Line
Henry played like a freight train rolling downhill. The Broncos' defensive line lacked the willingness or ability to be stout against the run. It forced Payton's offense to become one-dimensional.
Outside Linebackers
Contain? What contain? Jackson ran the Broncos' outside linebackers in circles, making them look slow and confused. The unit will look to redeem itself next week against Kansas City Chiefsquarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Vance Joseph | DC
Joseph called the first half so soft that it could've doubled as a lullaby. When he called more aggressive schemes, it impacted Jackson's ability to throw downfield.
Bottom Line
As ugly as this loss was, it's not the end of the world for Denver. The Broncos have a chance to bounce back against the Chiefs next week.
If they can fix these glaring issues and get back to Bronco football, they might just pull off an upset. For now, though, it's time for a long look in the mirror.
