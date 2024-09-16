Broncos' Biggest Studs & Duds in Stunningly Bad 13-6 Loss to Steelers
If you enjoy watching offenses light up the scoreboard, the Denver Broncos' 13-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday might have made you contemplate hibernation. The Broncos somehow managed to invent new ways to disappoint fans and fantasy owners alike in a game that looked more like a defensive struggle — or perhaps just an offensive surrender.
Who were the Broncos' biggest studs and duds? Let's examine.
Studs
Josh Reynolds, WR
It's not often you hear the phrase "four catches for 93 yards and zero touchdowns" as a highlight, but in a game where points were as elusive as the Broncos' playoff hopes, Reynolds stood out. His 49-yard catch in the third quarter was akin to finding a forgotten $20 bill in an old jacket that disintegrates as it's unrolled in your palm — briefly exciting but ultimately useless.
Zach Allen, DE
Finally, someone sacked a quarterback! He had four tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss. This kind of performance is why Allen's jersey is probably the only one purchased in Denver this week.
Alex Singleton, LB
With 11 tackles, including seven solos, Singleton was the defensive dynamo the Broncos desperately needed. Sure, no sacks, interceptions, or forced fumbles, but when you're making 11 tackles, it means you're cleaning up everyone else's mess.
Jonah Elliss, OLB
Another bright spot is that Elliss contributed three tackles and two tackles for loss, including a sack. It's almost as if he realized that to keep the Steelers out of the end zone, he'd have to take matters into his own hands. Too bad the offense didn't return the favor.
Vance Joseph, DC
Let's give credit where it's due — Joseph had his defense ready. Holding any NFL team to 13 points should be enough to get a win, but not when your offense decides to nap for four quarters. Joseph's unit played well enough to keep the team in the game.
Duds
Bo Nix, QB
We must talk about Nix. A stat line of 20 completions on 35 attempts for 246 yards sounds serviceable until you realize it came with two interceptions, zero touchdowns, and a quarterback rating of 55.2.
Nix threw for 12.3 yards per completion but somehow turned those gains into zero touchdowns. It's hard to be optimistic when your quarterback looks like he's playing "hot potato" with the football. For all those yards, the scoreboard never noticed.
Sean Payton, HC
Payton was brought in to turn the Broncos around. He's supposed to be the offensive guru to finally fix the Broncos' longstanding woes.
The Broncos offense looks stuck in a pre-Payton time warp. Six points. That's all the offensive masterminds could muster in his team's home debut.
Javonte Williams, RB
11 carries for 17 yards are the type of stat line that makes you question whether Williams was running on a treadmill. Averaging 1.5 yards per carry, he had all the explosiveness of a soggy firecracker.
Courtland Sutton, WR
One catch for 26 yards. That's all we got from Denver's purported premier receiver.
Sutton was practically invisible, whether due to poor play-calling or an inability to get open. It's not a great look when you're getting outperformed by fullbacks and tight ends.
Offensive Line
Nix was sacked twice, which isn't a staggering number, but the killer was the pressure he faced all game. The Steelers defense treated Nix like a piñata — constantly in his face, knocking him around, disrupting throws, and making life difficult.
Maybe next week, the Broncos offensive line will show up.
The Takeaway
If this game was supposed to be the Broncos' statement win, it was written in invisible ink. Despite a few standouts on defense and a kicker who did his job, the offense was simply a no-show.
With a quarterback struggling to find the end zone, a running game stuck in reverse, and wide receivers who seem allergic to touchdowns, it will be a long season if this performance becomes the norm.
Maybe next week the Broncos will score more than six points — or maybe Wil Lutz will get a few more field goals. Either way, Broncos fans, buckle up: it will be a bumpy ride.
