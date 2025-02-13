Adams: Broncos Can Pull Off Eagles Formula to Win Super Bowl
A popular NFL analyst believes the Denver Broncos are best equipped to replicate the blueprint that delivered a Super Bowl championship to the Philadelphia Eagles.
On Thursday's episode of FanDuel TV's Up & Adams, host Kay Adams positioned Denver as the "one team that can pull off the Eagles' vibe" and topple the Kansas City Chiefs for league supremacy.
"You talk about the formula: the ability to get pressure with four, to hold up in coverage," Adams said. "[It's] a team that's got the Defensive Player of the Year in the secondary, a DPOY finalist up-front in Nik Bonitto. They fit the bill."
The Eagles now-famously registered 11 hits and seven sacks on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who imploded on the sport's biggest stage, tossing two interceptions and registering a paltry 11.4 QBR. Such is the aforementioned "formula" to make Mahomes mortal again.
The Broncos, who nearly swept Kansas City this season if not for The Block, tallied an NFL-high 63 sacks and allowed the third-fewest points (18.3) per game en route to its first playoff appearance since 2015. That, despite Russell Wilson's record-setting dead cap figure hamstringing the organization.
With Denver having bit the majority of the Wilson bullet, and ascending star QB Bo Nix on a cost-controlled contract, the championship window is slowly creeping open. And a few additional roster tweaks may put the team over the top.
"The Broncos have a little money to play with this offseason. ... They could land a Myles Garrett," Adams speculated. "Could [head coach] Sean Payton sit down and reel him in? This top-five defense might jump up to top-two if they make the right moves."
"What about the 'Joker' role we talked to [Payton] about?" Adams continued. "Does [49ers WR] Deebo [Samuel] fit that role? We're seeing the rumors percolate about that. So a lot of good things going on in Denver, whether it's in the trade market or free agency."
"[Payton] knows what he's doing, and he's digging in."
