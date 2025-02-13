Mile High Huddle

Adams: Broncos Can Pull Off Eagles Formula to Win Super Bowl

"A lot of good things going on in Denver."

Zack Kelberman

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked but Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
A popular NFL analyst believes the Denver Broncos are best equipped to replicate the blueprint that delivered a Super Bowl championship to the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Thursday's episode of FanDuel TV's Up & Adams, host Kay Adams positioned Denver as the "one team that can pull off the Eagles' vibe" and topple the Kansas City Chiefs for league supremacy.

"You talk about the formula: the ability to get pressure with four, to hold up in coverage," Adams said. "[It's] a team that's got the Defensive Player of the Year in the secondary, a DPOY finalist up-front in Nik Bonitto. They fit the bill."

The Eagles now-famously registered 11 hits and seven sacks on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who imploded on the sport's biggest stage, tossing two interceptions and registering a paltry 11.4 QBR. Such is the aforementioned "formula" to make Mahomes mortal again.

The Broncos, who nearly swept Kansas City this season if not for The Block, tallied an NFL-high 63 sacks and allowed the third-fewest points (18.3) per game en route to its first playoff appearance since 2015. That, despite Russell Wilson's record-setting dead cap figure hamstringing the organization.

With Denver having bit the majority of the Wilson bullet, and ascending star QB Bo Nix on a cost-controlled contract, the championship window is slowly creeping open. And a few additional roster tweaks may put the team over the top.

"The Broncos have a little money to play with this offseason. ... They could land a Myles Garrett," Adams speculated. "Could [head coach] Sean Payton sit down and reel him in? This top-five defense might jump up to top-two if they make the right moves."

"What about the 'Joker' role we talked to [Payton] about?" Adams continued. "Does [49ers WR] Deebo [Samuel] fit that role? We're seeing the rumors percolate about that. So a lot of good things going on in Denver, whether it's in the trade market or free agency."

"[Payton] knows what he's doing, and he's digging in."

