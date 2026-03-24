Broncos Signaling Long-Term in Change to Jaylen Waddle Deal

Exactly one week after pulling off his blockbuster acquisition, new Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle agreed to a standard tweaking of his contract.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported Tuesday that Denver converted $15.416 million of Waddle's option bonus into a signing bonus for "cap purposes."

Waddle's updated salary, per Wilson, now stands at $1.215 million with a $7.961 million cap number.

The Broncos officially acquired Waddle from the Miami Dolphins last Tuesday in exchange for first- and third-round draft picks. The sides also swapped fourth-rounders in the deal.

The 27-year-old is expected to open his orange-and-blue tenure as the club's de facto No. 1 WR.

"I think it’s going to be a fun group," Waddle said upon landing in Denver. "They have a lot of talent with ‘Court,' ‘Marv,' Troy, Pat, Lil’Jordan," Waddle said. "I’m here to help in every fashion, making plays and learning. I’m excited to learn from them and [for] them to learn from me. It should be fun; it should be great.”

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) reacts during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

What This Means

That Denver executed the conversion amounts to little more than a simple structure that allows the team to spread out the signing bonus over additional years. According to The Denver Post's Luca Evans, this came as little surprise to either party.

"RE Jaylen Waddle's contract: #Broncos' salary-to-signing bonus conversion was always the plan after trade," Evans explained Tuesday. "Cap # was at $17.2M with full salary he was owed in '26, conversion brought his cap # down to 4.9M for 2026 (that's confirmed). Nothing sudden/out of ordinary there."

If the Broncos are seeking significant cap relief, they'll get some after June 1 when the release of linebacker Dre Greenlaw becomes official, freeing $8.19 million in space.

PS2 Speaks on Trade

To say that Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II is excited about the chance of playing alongside Waddle, his former Alabama teammate, is nothing short of an understatement.

Surtain shared his excitement over the bombshell trade during a recent appearance on the Games With Names podcast.

"I think it makes the team better as a whole, man," he told former Patriots WR Julian Edelman. "I just think bringing in a guy like that, he’s able to bring and showcase. It’s gonna be exciting to watch. Just his speed, his playmaking ability… to gel well with our wide receiving corps that we have — Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Pat Bryant, Troy Franklin, Lil’Jordan Humphrey — like, young with a lot of talent. So practice is gonna be fun. It’s gonna make everybody better for sure.