Broncos' All-Pro Signing Dubbed One of NFL's 'Worst' Free-Agent Moves
By most accounts, the Denver Broncos have had a fantastic offseason so far. With glaring needs on the interior defensive line, linebacker, safety, tight end, and running back, the Broncos nailed every single position within the first 72 hours of free agency opening.
The Broncos did so without breaking the bank, either. However, there is a caveat with the outside free agents the team signed in linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga, and tight end Evan Engram: every one of them has dealt with a number of injuries over the past few seasons and will likely come to the Mile High City with a level of injury concern.
The Broncos were able to pay less than market value on each of these players, specifically the two former San Francisco 49ers defenders — Hufanga and Greenlaw — because of the risk of future injury, but there is a chance that these deals don’t work out. The Broncos are banking that their recent run on being a well-above-average team in limiting injuries continues going forward, but the risk remains.
For that reason, along with safety being an overall devalued position in comparison to other spots on the defense, The 33rd Team’s Marcus Mosher rated the Broncos’ signing of Hufanga as one of the worst moves in free agency so far this offseason, ranking it as one of the NFL's nine "worst" moves.
"For someone who has had as many serious injuries as he’s had during the years, $20 million guaranteed sure seems like a lot of cash. The Broncos are betting on his health improving as he ages. That’s always a tough bet, but here is to hoping he can stay on the field," Mosher wrote.
Without a doubt, the catch for the Broncos with Hufanga will be whether he can stay healthy. Having only played a total of 600 or more defensive snaps just once in his four-year NFL career, Denver is hoping for him to return to his All-Pro/2022 form going forward.
Hufanga does bring a physical edge and has a knack for making plays on the football. Luckily, he will once again be playing behind a very talented pass rush which should afford him the opportunity to create more turnovers.
Also worth noting is the Broncos' signing of Hufanga was essentially a two-for-one with Greenlaw in a very competitive linebacker market. Hufanga and the Broncos' other signings will have to stay healthy for the team to maximize its return on investment, but if they can upgrade an already great defense, Denver has a chance to be elite in 2025.
