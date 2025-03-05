Report: Broncos Tender 5 Exclusive-Rights Free Agents
The Denver Broncos reportedly executed a series of roster moves ahead of the start of 2025 NFL free agency.
According to 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the Broncos on Wednesday tendered all five of their exclusive-rights free agents: outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman, cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian, safety Devon Key, defensive lineman Jordan Jackson, and tight end Lucas Krull.
Exclusive-rights free agents — different than unrestricted and restricted free agents — are players with two or fewer accrued seasons. The tenders are one-year contracts worth the league minimum for their credited years.
A former Indiana University of Pennsylvania standout and two-time USFL champion, Tillman joined the Broncos last June and spent a brief time on the practice squad before being promoted to the active roster. He played in 12 games, recording 23 tackles and five sacks as a backup behind All-Pro OLB Nik Bonitto.
"He’s certainly been a big plus," head coach Sean Payton said of Tillman in January. "He’s helped us and he’s given us a physicality. He works his tail off and he works at it. When you can get a player like that—maybe that you weren’t counting on—that’s a good sign.”
The team's primary slot corner, McMillian has made 34 appearances since 2022, tallying 15 pass breakups, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, and three sacks. The former UDFA most recently graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 72 CB among 116 qualifiers.
Krull led Broncos TEs in receptions in 2024, while Key and Jackson were reserves. None are guaranteed a roster spot next season considering the club's expected overhaul at their respective positions.
Even with the ERFA business resolved, the Broncos still have decisions to make on 14 unsigned free agents — including running back Javonte Williams and quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson — prior to Monday's opening of the NFL legal tampering window.
