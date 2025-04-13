Broncos' Three 'Best Fits' in Round 1 Revealed by Newsweek
The Denver Broncos have been linked to various prospects in the first round since the pre-draft process kicked off back in January. Many of those names have evolved as time has marched on, but the mocksters have been busy predicting which prospects will not only be there at pick No. 20, but which one(s) the Broncos will ultimately fall in love with.
While nobody has a crystal ball, Newsweek's Bryce Lazenby tapped three prospects as the "best fits" for the Broncos at No. 20 overall. To wit:
- Colston Loveland | TE | Michigan
- Omarion Hampton | RB | North Carolina
- Luther Burden III | WR | Missouri
By this point, most educated Broncos fans are familiar with all three names. Loveland and Hampton have been the two most-mocked prospects to the Broncos throughout the offseason.
Either would be a tremendous upgrade and weapon for the Broncos offense. Loveland would give Bo Nix another move tight end to groom behind Evan Engram and deploy in two-tight-end sets out of the gates, though neither has blocking in their list of strong suits.
Hampton is widely viewed as the second-best running back in the class behind Boise State's Ashton Jeanty and is a sure-fire first-rounder. While it's unclear whether he could be molded into a 'joker' candidate — a pass-catcher who can create out of the backfield — Hampton could immediately step in and carry the RB1 mantle.
Burden is a slightly more controversial prospect relative to the Broncos because the team's wide receiver room already features guys with a similar skill set, like Marvin Mims Jr. In other words, Burden is a talent, but it's unclear whether he projects as more than a gadget-type receiver.
So, while I'd concur with two of the three ideal fits Lazenby selected, Burden doesn't make a ton of sense for the Broncos. Loveland and/or Hampton would be amazing first-round picks, but also, not totally necessary on Day 1 because the 2025 draft class is so deep at both tight end and running back.
It wouldn't be a shock to see the Broncos take a defensive lineman in Round 1, only to partake in the running back class somewhere on Day 2. Denver can get away with waiting on tight end, too, as there are several mid-to-late-round options to be had that would immediately represent upgrades to the current group.
Time will tell how it all shakes out. The NFL draft is about 11 days away, so Broncos Country won't be kept guessing for too much longer.
But there is a reason Loveland and Hampton continue to get connected to the Broncos. Both are very much in play at No. 20 overall.
