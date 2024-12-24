Denver Broncos 3-Point Christmas Wishlist
With the holiday season in full swing and the kids off for winter break, the Christmas lists have been made and sent to jolly old Saint Nick. In the season's spirit, it would be fitting to create a list of three things that Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos might wish for this Christmas.
With everything still on the table for the Broncos, including a playoff berth. This Xmas list could help the team finish the year on a positive note heading into the New Year.
What are the Broncos hoping for from Santa Claus?
Effective Rushing Attack
One of the Broncos' most glaring needs is an effective rushing attack. Its absence has hindered Denver's ability to control the clock, keep the defense honest, and create manageable down-and-distance situations for young quarterback Bo Nix.
A strong rushing attack not only lightens the load on the offense but also allows the defense to conserve energy should the game come down to the fourth quarter. And with two dangerous quarterbacks left on the schedule, a run game helps keep them on the sideline.
Whether breaking through the line for significant game-changing plays or wearing down opposing defenses with steady rushing doses, the Broncos' backfield consisting of Audric Estime, Blake Watson, and a touch of Marvin Mims Jr. must play a vital role in their playoff run, keeping defenses off balance and preventing opponents from targeting Nix aggressively.
Defensive Resurgence
The Broncos defense has been a key contributor to the team's success this year. It excels in the trenches during the run game and boasts one of the best pass-rushing groups in the league.
When healthy, the Broncos secondary is the best the team has had since 2015. However, if this formidable defense continues to play it safe, it can look rather pedestrian.
While playing man coverage on every down isn't realistic, it's essential to avoid using such schemes when key players, like cornerback Riley Moss, are sidelined. With Moss missing the last few games, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has opted for more zone coverage, which has not yielded favorable results.
If the Broncos want their season to continue into the playoffs, they must rely on what has worked well for them: a heavy dose of blitzing and man coverage. It's better to stick with your strengths instead of trying to reinvent your defense on the fly during the most crucial stretch of the season.
A Healthy Roster
The final wish on the Broncos' Christmas list is for a healthy roster. In order to make a playoff push, it takes a lot of hard work and a touch of luck to create some noise in the postseason.
Denver needs every impactful player to stay healthy. Injuries have significantly affected the team's performance, particularly the absence of Moss. Despite being only in his second year, Moss' presence on the field greatly influenced how Joseph calls his defense.
The Takeaway
As the Broncos enter the final two games of the season, they're hoping to come downstairs on Christmas morning to find these three things under the tree: an effective rushing attack, a defense that sticks with the aggressive play style that got them here, and a healthy roster of players, from Moss to Jaleel McLaughlin and everyone in between.
If these wishes come true, the Broncos could make a strong push in the postseason and bring some much-needed post-Christmas holiday cheer to the fans.
