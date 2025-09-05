Broncos vs. Titans | Week 1: How to Watch & Stream
The wait is almost over. The highly anticipated 2025 Denver Broncos season comes on the heels of what felt like the longest offseason of all time.
After eight long years of wandering the NFL desert, the Broncos were led back to the playoff promised land by Sean Payton, who tore it all down to rebuild the roster in his image. Gone were the likes of Russell Wilson, Justin Simmons, and Jerry Jeudy, and in their place, Payton pushed forward his guys in Bo Nix, Brandon Jones, and Marvin Mims Jr.
It worked. The Broncos won 10 games with a rookie quarterback and snapped their eight-year playoff drought. It didn't pan out so well for the Broncos in the Wildcard Round of the playoffs, as the Buffalo Bills handed them a rather resounding and convincing loss, but the schneid had been snapped.
Broncos Country waits alongside the attentive NFL world to see what Payton and Nix have up their sleeve next. And our first glimpse of that is on Sunday, with the Tennessee Titans coming to town to kick off the 2025 regular season.
This is not a matchup any self-respecting Broncos fan will want to miss. We've already dropped our official MHH predictions and keys to victory, so here's how to ensure you can catch the action, whether live on television or streaming.
Broncos vs. Titans
Local Television
- Date/Time: Sunday, September 7, at 2:05 p.m. MDT
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO
- Television: FOX
- Play-by-Play: Adam Amin Color Analyst: Mark Sanchez Sideline: Kristina Pink
Stream Live Local
- NFL+ (Local/Subscription required)
Stream Live Out of Market
- NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube or YouTubeTV (requires subscription)
NFL Game Guide
If you visit the NFL's game guide, all you have to do is punch in your zip code to be shown all the ways you can catch Sunday's action in your specific neck of the woods. A very handy tool via the NFL.
Radio
- Channel: KOA (850 AM/94.1 FM)
- Play-by-Play: Dave Logan Analyst: Rick Lewis Sideline: Susie Wargin
Angle to Watch: Titans Rookie QB Cam Ward
Ward will be making his first NFL start on Sunday vs. the Broncos. The No. 1 overall pick out of the University of Miami (FL) drew a tough first matchup, facing a Broncos defense that not only led the NFL in sacks last season, but features the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Patrick Surtain II, in the secondary.
It'll be a tough test for the 6-foot-2, 219-pound Ward. Rookie quarterbacks making their first career start in the season-opener have an atrocious all-time record. Just ask Nix, who lost his first start in Week 1 last season to the Seattle Seahawks.
Based on the Broncos being an 8.5-point favorite — the highest spread in the NFL this week — Ward's odds of defying the rookie Week-1 resume are slim, suffice it to say.