Broncos vs. Commanders: 5 Bold Predictions for SNF

The Denver Broncos have the AFC West in their grasp. The Broncos control their own fate, and in previous years, they have struggled to get the wins needed when such opportunities have arisen.

The Broncos can't have that be the case again this year, which means they need to win these games so they don’t have to rely on other teams losing for the playoff picture.

Fortunately, Denver has a favorable matchup against the 3-8 Washington Commanders that could get them to 10-2. If the Broncos can pull off some of these bold predictions, getting to 10-2 is all but guaranteed.

RJ Harvey Eclipses 100 Yards Receiving

The Broncos have a favorable matchup against Harvey against the Commanders' linebackers and safeties. In what is supposed to be a rainy game, Denver could look to its passing game, going through Harvey and the running backs.

While Harvey has been disappointing as a runner, he has done great as a receiver out of the backfield, and still has room to show even more. With the issues the Commanders have on defense, Harvey can show even more and prove himself as a legitimate passing-game threat.

Broncos Fail to Break 100 Rush Yards, Bo Nix Leads Team

Denver has questions about its running game, and it needs an answer, especially with a rainy game in store. One way the Broncos can get their run game going is by using Nix’s legs even more, and that's what happens on Sunday night.

With some RPOs and option runs to make things easier, Nix ends up leading the team in rushing yardage in what is a rough night for the running game. He puts up over 50 yards on the ground, as Denver turns to quick passes and screens as an extension of the run game.

Marcus Mariota Sacked 7 Times

The Commanders have done an admirable job protecting the quarterback, but they rank 10th in sack rate and 15th in pressure rate. They’re not allowing a lot of pressure, but when they do, it's a good chance to get a sack, and that's on the quarterback.

With the simulated pressures Vance Joseph can dial up, and how Mariota has struggled to break down simulated pressures, the Broncos' pass rush shows its dominance once again. The Broncos have still been great getting after the quarterback, but have slowed down to an extent over the past few weeks. But they are all over Mariota as the defense takes over the game.

Broncos Hold Commanders Under 200 Yards of Offense

Denver has achieved this mark four times this season, while the Commanders have yet to be held under 200 yards, with 230 yards their season low. It isn’t that the Commanders haven’t faced a defense like Denver’s, as they have had some good defenses on their schedule.

In those other games, however, the Commanders were struggling offensively until the defense eased up later in the game, and that was in good weather. Denver gets aided by what is expected to be a rainy night, and Denver has proven they don’t like to ease up on teams defensively.

Broncos Block a Punt

Denver’s special teams have been showing signs of life over recent weeks after being terrible for all but two or three games. Despite these struggles, the Broncos have blocked one punt and have another against the Commanders.

