Broncos Have One of NFL's Top-10 Roster Battles to Watch, per PFF
With the Denver Broncos' mandatory minicamp and OTAs over with, the attention turns to training camp. Every year, training camp battles garner significant attention at the local level.
The Broncos have plenty of camp battles to anticipate, including one that is already getting some national attention. Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron named his 10 camp battles to watch across the NFL, with the competition between Broncos' cornerbacks Riley Moss and Ja’Quan McMillian making his list.
Of all the Broncos' camp battles this year, Moss vs. McMillian was one that some fans could overlook. With Jahdae Barron in the fold and, of course, Patrick Surtain II, figuring out the third corner is a must. Due to Barron’s versatility, a battle has ensued, despite the prevailing expectation being that Moss will take it.
“The Broncos followed up a strong 2024 defensive performance — finishing fourth in the league with a 77.9 PFF grade — by making another key investment, selecting Jahdae Barron in the first round of the draft. Barron’s versatility, with the ability to play both outside and in the slot, provides Denver flexibility as it reshuffles the secondary to find its optimal lineup," Cameron wrote. "While Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian won’t be going head-to-head for the same role, each must prove he belongs in the rotation. Though neither earned standout grades last season, both bring distinct strengths to the defense: McMillian showed off his ball skills with eight forced incompletions and two interceptions (including a pick-six), while Moss stood out in tight coverage, allowing just a 26.7% open target rate."”
Barron's versatility is a significant factor in the battle between Moss and McMillian in two key ways. The first way is that if Barron looks better in the slot instead of the boundary, it would give a leg up to Moss.
Conversely, if Barron looks better on the boundary, McMillian might have an advantage. Barron has that versatility, while McMillian doesn’t, and despite people figuring Moss does, it hasn’t been proven at the NFL level. So, wherever Barron thrives, the one who fills the other spot has a better shot, as you want the first-round pick playing where he's at his best.
However, if Barron looks as good or close enough to the same player at both spots, the battle between Moss and McMillian could determine where Barron ends up playing. Both Moss and McMillian have pros and cons when it comes to their play and availability, and the team will have to sort through that.
As Cameron states, McMillian has shown great ball skills and a knack for creating opportunities for takeaways. Over the last two seasons, McMillian has forced three fumbles and recorded four interceptions, with few cornerbacks achieving similar numbers over that span.
He is also reliable on the field, with injuries not being a concern. However, his strength in coverage is offset by his struggles in more volatile man-coverage, which is a major con, as Denver wants to do more zone-based coverages.
When it comes to Moss, his biggest con is the medical aspect. He has dealt with three injuries in two seasons with the Broncos, and all of them have caused missed time. When he's on the field, he performs well in coverage, except for the Broncos' Week 17 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals last season, where he was rushed back from a leg injury before he had even reached 75%, let alone close to 100%.
Moss stuck tightly in coverage and performed exceptionally well in both zone and man coverage, proving to be more versatile with the schemes than his counterpart in this battle. Moss doesn’t generate the takeaways McMillian does, with only one fumble forced and one interception last season, which was his only campaign as a primary contributor, let alone a starter.
So, the battle comes down to a few key factors. Can Moss stay healthy and improve his ball skills to be more of a threat? Can McMillian improve in zone and avoid a significant drop-off with his play in man coverage? Where does Barron look best at, or does he show the ability to play either spot at a high level, leaving it up to Moss and McMillian to determine where they all line up?
The Takeaway
This is absolutely a battle to watch, even with Moss expected to win and be the boundary corner with Barron in the slot. Training camp and preseason action will provide answers, and now we know what to look for in each of these players. Even though Cameron only mentions it being Moss vs. McMillian, we can’t overlook the impact Barron is going to play in the battle.
There is also a sleeper who could come in and be part of this competition: Kris Abrams-Draine. He may also have a versatile skill set.
When called upon as a rookie last year, Abrams-Draine looked like he belonged out on the field. The battle at cornerback requires Broncos Country to pay close attention this summer.
