Broncos 2026 Cap Tracker: How Much Room for Free Agency?

With the 2026 NFL free agency period approaching, it's a good time to look at the Denver Broncos' available cap space. The new league year begins on March 11, with the NFL's 'legal tampering' window opening on March 9.

Keep in mind that the cap space the Broncos have could change depending on whether or not the team cuts players, trades players, restructures, or renegotiates contracts.

The top 51 cutoff rule is in effect for the offseason, meaning only the top 51 cap hits will count toward the salary cap. Teams may have up to 90 players signed during the offseason.

As we gear up for Broncos free agency, here's what you need to know about the cap as it currently stands.

Broncos' Cap Space as of March 5

$25.2 million.

This doesn't count offensive lineman Alex Palczewski, whom the Broncos signed to a two-year deal on Thursday. We don't yet know the financial terms of the deal.

Players Under Contract as of March 5

55 players.

Notable Free agents

September 7, 2025: Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) and Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) celebrate a sack in the second half of the football game between the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The list includes defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, linebacker Alex Singleton, linebacker Justin Strnad, running back J.K. Dobbins, safety P.J. Locke, tight end Adam Trautman, running back Jaleel McLaughlin, and wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

Notes On Cap Space

The Broncos plan to tender cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian, a restricted free agent, at the second-round level, which is worth $5.8 million. The Broncos also plan to tender exclusive rights free-agent running back Tyler Badie.

There are also three additional exclusive rights free agents who are all expected to be tendered for $1.075 million each: safety Devon Key, defensive lineman Jordan Jackson, and outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman.

What it Means

Once the Broncos place tenders on McLaughlin and the four exclusive rights free agents, they will have about $19.7 million in cap space. The Palczewski contract will cut into that $19.7 million.

The Broncos still have flexibility to free up cap space. Among the players to watch here:

Trade candidates : quarterback Jarrett Stidham, offensive guard Ben Powers

: quarterback Jarrett Stidham, offensive guard Ben Powers Cut candidate : offensive lineman Matt Peart

: offensive lineman Matt Peart Restructure candidates : offensive guard Quinn Meinerz, safety Talanoa Hufanga, offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey

: offensive guard Quinn Meinerz, safety Talanoa Hufanga, offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey Renegotiation candidates (converting base salary into incentives): safety Brandon Jones, tight end Evan Engram, linebacker Dre Greenlaw