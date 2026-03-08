Broncos 2026 Free Agency Tracker: Latest Signings, Losses, News & Rumors

The Denver Broncos took their time, but they finally started making moves with their own free agents over the past few days. As in all things NFL, such action is often sparked by a deadline, which is Monday's opening of the 'legal tampering' window.

The Broncos have taken care of some housekeeping — tenders and short-term re-signings — already, but there's much, much more to come.

The Broncos are in good position talent-wise, with very few roster holes. We're talking about a team that was one Bo Nix injury away from the Super Bowl.

Still, the Broncos have to approach this free-agency period wisely, bringing back some of their own free agents and pursuing outside players who could provide modest upgrades.

The 'legal tampering' window opens on Monday, March 9. That'll be followed by the new league year kicking off on Wednesday, March 11.

The Bigger Needs

Running back

Tight end

Linebacker

Wide receiver

This article will serve as our Broncos free agency tracker, where we'll keep track in real time of all the moves and the team's free-agent losses, because not everyone will be coming back.

Let's start by listing the tenders.

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 17: Denver Broncos safety Devon Key (26) celebrates after covering a kickoff return in the second half against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round game at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The Broncos have tendered (or plan to) the following players. Each one comes with a one-year salary of $1.075 million.

Tyler Badie | RB

| RB Devon Key | S

| S Dondrea Tillman | OLB

Defensive lineman Jordan Jackson is also an ERFA, but there's been no word that the Broncos plan to tender him, which is curious, considering that John Franklin-Myers is considered to be as good as gone in free agency.

You'd think Denver would want the depth resource Jackson would provide, even if he didn't make the final roster out of camp.

Restricted Free Agents

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian (29) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (not pictured) during overtime of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite having a handful of RFAs, the Broncos only tendered one.

McMillian's tender will pay him $5.81 million in 2026.

Re-Signings

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos offensive tackle Alex Palczewski (63) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Alex Palczewski | OL: Two years, $9.5 million

| OL: Two years, $9.5 million Justin Strnad | LB: Three years, $18 million

Palczewski was a restricted free agent. Instead of tendering him, the Broncos signed him to a two-year deal, bolstering their offensive line depth.

Strnad was the first unrestricted domino to fall for Denver. Instead of yet another one-year deal to return, the Broncos finally gave him a multi-year extension.

Rumors

The Broncos are reportedly working to get linebacker Alex Singleton re-signed. The news broke in the immediate aftermath of the Strnad extension, via ESPN 's Jeremy Fowler .

The Broncos may be interested in Green Bay Packers free-agent wideout Romeo Doubs, per The Denver Post 's Luca Evans .

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham has reportedly been the target of some trade calls to Broncos HQ. Time will tell if the Broncos ultimately trade their backup quarterback.

New Signings

TBA