Broncos 2026 Free Agency Tracker: Latest Signings, Losses, News & Rumors
The Denver Broncos took their time, but they finally started making moves with their own free agents over the past few days. As in all things NFL, such action is often sparked by a deadline, which is Monday's opening of the 'legal tampering' window.
The Broncos have taken care of some housekeeping — tenders and short-term re-signings — already, but there's much, much more to come.
The Broncos are in good position talent-wise, with very few roster holes. We're talking about a team that was one Bo Nix injury away from the Super Bowl.
Still, the Broncos have to approach this free-agency period wisely, bringing back some of their own free agents and pursuing outside players who could provide modest upgrades.
The 'legal tampering' window opens on Monday, March 9. That'll be followed by the new league year kicking off on Wednesday, March 11.
The Bigger Needs
- Running back
- Tight end
- Linebacker
- Wide receiver
This article will serve as our Broncos free agency tracker, where we'll keep track in real time of all the moves and the team's free-agent losses, because not everyone will be coming back.
Let's start by listing the tenders.
Exclusive Rights Free Agents
The Broncos have tendered (or plan to) the following players. Each one comes with a one-year salary of $1.075 million.
- Tyler Badie | RB
- Devon Key | S
- Dondrea Tillman | OLB
Defensive lineman Jordan Jackson is also an ERFA, but there's been no word that the Broncos plan to tender him, which is curious, considering that John Franklin-Myers is considered to be as good as gone in free agency.
You'd think Denver would want the depth resource Jackson would provide, even if he didn't make the final roster out of camp.
Restricted Free Agents
Despite having a handful of RFAs, the Broncos only tendered one.
- Ja'Quan McMillian | CB
McMillian's tender will pay him $5.81 million in 2026.
Re-Signings
- Alex Palczewski | OL: Two years, $9.5 million
- Justin Strnad | LB: Three years, $18 million
Palczewski was a restricted free agent. Instead of tendering him, the Broncos signed him to a two-year deal, bolstering their offensive line depth.
Strnad was the first unrestricted domino to fall for Denver. Instead of yet another one-year deal to return, the Broncos finally gave him a multi-year extension.
Rumors
The Broncos are reportedly working to get linebacker Alex Singleton re-signed. The news broke in the immediate aftermath of the Strnad extension, via ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
The Broncos may be interested in Green Bay Packers free-agent wideout Romeo Doubs, per The Denver Post's Luca Evans.
Quarterback Jarrett Stidham has reportedly been the target of some trade calls to Broncos HQ. Time will tell if the Broncos ultimately trade their backup quarterback.
New Signings
TBA
