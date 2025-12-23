The Denver Broncos found themselves in the losing column this past week, falling to the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars 34-20 in a dysfunctional and disheartening effort. Denver is 12-3 and still holds the first seed, but must win out for the best chance to keep the No. 1 playoff seed and lock up the AFC West.

The Broncos' average in this week's power rankings roundup is No. 5. Let's examine what the three primary publications we cite have to say about the Broncos' first loss since Week 3.

Sports Illustrated: 9th

“ Like Sean Payton always says …” Connor Orr wrote .

Orr referenced an X post from our senior editor Zack Kelberman, who quoted Payton's post-Jaguars comment at the podium.

"So now we have a short week to digest it. You can’t spit it out," Payton said. "You’ve got to swallow it. That starts with every one of us."

Payton didn't mince words after the poor effort the Broncos put together against one of the top teams in the AFC. The Broncos failed to maintain consistency across all four quarters in every phase of the game.

The offense dropped the ball, literally, the defense let the Jaguars break tackles left and right, while special teams was anything but special. Payton is absolutely correct; sometimes you just gotta choke down a miserable loss and move forward.

NFL.com: 4th

November 2, 2025: Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) celebrates a defensive stop during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. | Trask Smith / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

“The Broncos' celebrated defense had its hands pretty full with the Jaguars for most of a frustrating day, while Bo Nix and the offense never found that fourth-quarter magic we're so used to seeing them summon. In a game that felt like a Divisional Round playoff matchup, Jacksonville took a few early punches and fought back hard. Missed tackles were a problem for Denver's defense. Jags QB Trevor Lawrence took some sacks but also hit some big plays against the blitz. LB Dre Greenlaw's late injury also bears watching. It was a disappointing result all the way around, especially with the top seed in the AFC there for the taking. Now, even the division is in some doubt. This Thursday's Christmas night game in Kansas City looks far easier, with both Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew out, but the Week 18 showdown with the Chargers suddenly looms very large,” Eric Edholm wrote .

Nothing swung Devner’s way on Sunday, and the most disappointing turn of events was its defense falling off a cliff. Cornerback Riley Moss had a litany of missed tackles, rush linebacker Jonathon Cooper has lacked edge discipline since the bye, and the linebacker play across the board has been dreadful in the absence of Justin Strnad.

Even with all that Walmart money, the Broncos can’t even buy a turnover. Nine interceptions and eight forced fumbles (six recovered) are not enough for an elite defense because, as impressive as their league-leading 63 sacks are, this defense is allergic to getting the ball back to its offense with great field position.

As good as the Broncos have been all year, Vance Joseph’s defense is headed in the wrong direction right before the playoffs.

ESPN: 3rd

“Harvey's 11 total touchdowns (seven rushing, four receiving), lead the team and all rookie position players in the league. The second-round pick is also tied for 13th in scoring, one spot behind Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and one ahead of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. And with J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve (foot) since Week 10, Harvey is without question the team's RB1,” Jeff Legwold wrote .

The lone bright spot for the Broncos on Sunday was rookie running back RJ Harvey, who scored his 11th touchdown of the season, which leads all rookies. The word “joker” was thrown around all offseason by Payton, then by fans and analysts, and it seems the Broncos found that in their second-round running back.

Harvey may be the definition of an all-or-nothing back, but if given more opportunities to carry the rock, he can make magic happen in the blink of an eye.

The Takeaway

The Broncos have to quickly shift their focus to Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs for a Christmas showdown. Denver must win this game convincingly with Chiefs quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew on ice, along with several other key players.

There's no time to play with your food, Payton. Stomp the Chiefs out and move on to the Los Angeles Chargers in the regular-season finale.

