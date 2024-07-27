Denver Broncos Training Camp Notebook: Day 3 | News & Notes
The Denver Broncos officially kicked off 2024 training camp on Friday. It was technically the third practice of training camp, but Friday's session saw Broncos fans file in to enthusiastically observe practice, while the media had full access to the proceedings.
Let's go through some of the news and notes from Day 3 of Broncos Camp.
Zach Wilson's First-Team Day 'Wasn't Great'
Jarrett Stidham began camp as the first-team quarterback on Wednesday, with rookie Bo Nix getting the bulk of the work on Thursday. Friday saw Wilson getting the chance to run the first-team, and it didn't go so well.
Denver Sports' Andrew Mason said it "wasn't great" for Wilson.
"Wilson’s work running the first team was rough around the edges, and he found himself under consistent pressure. In the pocket, he continues to find difficult. But beyond-structure work allows him to show off the arm strength and athleticism that helped make him a No. 2 overall pick," Mason wrote on Friday.
I all likelihood, the first-team rotation will revolve back to Stidham for Saturday's practice. Sunday will be an off day, and then Nix gets another bite at the first-team apple on Monday.
Nix Treads Water
The first-round rookie reportedly looked a little shaky at times running with the third-team offense. In the face of consistent pressure, in particular, Nix was a little off-target on multiple throws, and going against third-team defensive competition.
It's nothing to write home about, nor would it be if Nix absolutely lit it up on the third day of camp. More than anything, the rookie needs time on task, and the opportunity to acclimate to the uptick in intensity and speed with training camp underway.
We'll have a much more accurate bead on how Nix's play for QB1 is shaping up by the first preseason game. Until then, expect to see the traditional ups and downs of a rookie quarterback's first-ever training camp.
Let's just hope the cream rises to the surface sooner rather than later.
An Emphasis on Third Down
There's a reason it's called the 'money down,' and head coach Sean Payton emphasized the importance of third-down execution. The Broncos started Friday's fan-attended practice by running third-down drills.
It's a good sign. The savvy coaches place a heavy focus on teaching and emphasizing situational football. That is nothing new for Payton.
But with a suddenly very young and relatively inexperienced team, focusing on key situations like third down is the smart play by Payton and the Broncos coaching staff.
Garett Bolles' Future a Talking Point
The Broncos just paid right guard Quinn Meinerz a massive four-year, $80 million extension, and threw a few exta bucks in wideout Courtland Sutton's contract by way of incentives. One of the more conspicuous veterans entering a contract year, Bolles spoke to his desire to be a 'Broncos for life' after Friday's practice.
“I love this city and I love this organization. I want to play my whole career here," Bolles said on Friday. "The front office knows that. They know I want to be a Bronco for life. My family is here and established here. We love it here. We don’t want to go anywhere else. My job is to just play good football and the ball is in their court. I just have to do my job and the rest will take care of itself.”
Coach Payton complimented Bolles, calling him a "tremendous athlete" after practice. As Bolles said, all he can do is control the controlables and handle his business. If he does so well, the Broncos will take care of business and solidify his future.
Center Competition: An Early Leader
Despite the offseason predictions that Alex Forsyth had the starting center position locked down, perhaps due to his experience playing with Nix at Oregon in 2022, it's been Luke Wattenberg running with the first-team offense each day thus far.
That's noteworthy because Wattenberg wasn't a Payton draft pick, arriving the year prior via the sixth round. And in the limited NFL regular-season snaps Wattenberg has garnered thus far (at guard), he hasn't acquitted himself well.
But whether due to his seniority or worthiness, Wattenberg has been the first-team center thus far. It's unclear if Payton plans to rotate the centers with the ones like he's doing with the quarterbacks.
Stay tuned.
Levi Wallace Gets First-Team Spotlight
The boundary cornerback position opposite Patrick Surtain II has been a big question mark this offseason, and the Broncos have several players battling for the job. On Friday, it was the free-agent newcomer, Wallace, garnering those CB2 snaps with the starters.
It'll be interesting to see whether the second-year Riley Moss gets any bites at the apple, or the third-year Damarri Mathis, who opened the 2023 season as the man in that job before being pulled for failing to deliver.
Nik Bonitto Missing Second-Straight Practice
The Broncos' 2023 sack leader was held out of team period for the second straight day, working on drills with trainers on the sideline. However, it's the early days and Payton expects to see the 2022 second-round pick back on the field on Saturday.
“I think you’ll see him practicing tomorrow," Payton said.
Rookie seventh-round center Nick Gargiulo was back at practice after missing Thursday's action. He's battling for a roster spot and the Broncos' swing guard position is in a state of flux. Opportunity knocks.
Free-Agent Safety Exits Practice
The Broncos paid safety Brandon Jones after releasing Justin Simmons. Concerningly, Jones exited Friday's practice early with an injury, which we learned was a hamstring later from Payton.
“We’re checking. Early in practice, he tweaked his hamstring," Payton said of Jones. 'He went in. We’ll evaluate and see where he’s at. We’ll get a follow up and see how significant it is.”
