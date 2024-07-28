Broncos Training Camp Notebook: Day 4 | News & Notes
The Denver Broncos just completed the fourth day of training camp. With fans in attendance, along with media, it was a productive day at the team's newly named Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit facility.
What did we learn? Let's get to the biggest takeaways from Day 4.
Bo Nix Rising
Some will say that the rookie first-round quarterback has been inconsistent. And perhaps that's true. But Nix showed veteran Jarrett Stidham that he'll have to do more than make the safe throws to keep the rookie from usurping the starting job.
After throwing an interception on Saturday, Nix bounced back big-time in a red-zone drill, finding running back Javonte Williams on a wheel route to get things started. Nix then hit tight end Greg Dulcich on a beautiful post route in the corner of the end zone for another score, followed by an easy pitch-and-catch to running back Samaje Perine in the flat for his third touchdown.
As Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said during the offseason, you rarely have to correct Nix on something twice. In other words, he learns from his mistakes, and coaches love that.
“I treat it like a touchdown and just go to the next play," Nix said of any misstep he has, including an interception. "A lot is going to happen. You learn a lot out there each play, and that’s just my focus right now.”
Nix showing the intestinal fortitude to make that throw to Dulcich is highly encouraging. Stidham has been solid but he's playing it safe.
Levi Wallace Shining as CB2
That Nix interception was picked off by Wallace. According to Denver Sports' Cecil Lammey, Wallace has done well in getting his hand on the ball, breaking up passes.
Meanwhile, the second-year Riley Moss has been tight in coverage but hasn't been able to match Wallace's ball production. The Broncos are searching for a reliable answer opposite Patrick Surtain II, and Wallace could be that guy. Wallace is in Denver on a one-year deal, looking to earn something bigger beyond 2024.
Stidham Gets His Day With the Ones
Head coach Sean Payton has stuck to his quarterback rotation thus far. Stidham started with the first-team offense on Saturday, because it was his turn in the rotation.
Sunday will be an off day for the Broncos. When Monday rolls around, the pads will go on, and Nix will get his day with the starting offense.
Caden Sterns Activated Off PUP List
This is good news, as Sterns returns to practice on the heels of fellow safety Brandon Jones set to miss one or two weeks with a hamstring injury suffered on Friday.
Sterns didn't participate in team drills on Saturday, but he did work on the sideline with trainers doing indvidual work. The Broncos will work him into the action steadily.
