Broncos' CB Trio Back Together in Time for Crucial Bengals Tilt
Small margins make the difference in the NFL as the pressure piles on and playoff spots get decided. Welcome to the world of the 9-6 Denver Broncos, as they travel to a rainy Paycor Stadium on Saturday to face the still alive and kicking Cincinnati Bengals.
"These are important games," Broncos head coach Payton said earlier this week. "We say all the time, 'We're going to play in bigger ones.' This one is the next one."
Those marginal fractions get so much bigger when teams deal with injuries this late in the season. As Payton confirmed the return of starting cornerback Riley Moss, Cincinatti's No. 2 receiver Tee Higgins was listed as questionable on the Bengals injury report with ankle and knee injuries.
Given the likelihood that Moss would see a lot of Higgins on Saturday, perhaps the pendulum has swung somewhat in the Broncos' favor. No matter which way you slice it, Payton digs what the return of his second-year cornerback will so for his squad from a competitive point of view.
"He's got an awfully competitive juice," Payton said of Moss. "I would say you definitely felt his absence. Not just physically as a player, but also his presence."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Moss has missed three games as he's rehabbed a knee injury. During that period, Vance Joseph's defense has given up 299.7 yards through the air, compared to only 190.7 yards when the former Iowa standout was completing games.
Up and above the compelling statistical evidence, Moss brings a feisty underdog attitude to the dynamic of playing opposite of the frequently avoided Patrick Surtain II. If the first 12 games taught us anything, it's that Surtain and Moss' respective personalities blend well, especially with the nickel capabilities of Ja'Quan McMillian.
"The personality types in our league vary," Payton said. "So there have been elite players that were quiet, but [Moss] is just being himself. Ultimately, deep down inside, though, they have to be competitors, especially at that position."
For as much as everyone may be rejoicing about the timely return of Moss, most folks are salivating over the potential head-to-head contest between Surtain and Ja'Marr Chase. Heaven knows the game might hinge on the two elite combatants locking horns, and even Payton sounds like he would pull up a chair if he didn't have to coach.
"How often does that really happen? You've got the best in the game, and I haven't even told you the position," Payton told reporters. "Both of those guys are... Man, they're something. I know that both teams are glad they have them."
All during the build-up to this huge game, the talk has been about one matchup deciding the outcome, which may come to pass. If it does, it will be box-office entertainment.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!